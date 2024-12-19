NYPD takes custody of Luigi Mangione for extradition from Pennsylvania

1 of 3 | The New York Police Department will transport Luigi Mangione back to New York City from Pennsylvania Thursday, after the murder suspect waived his right to an extradition hearing. Pool Photo by Gene J. Puskar/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department will transport Luigi Mangione back to New York City from Pennsylvania Thursday, after the murder suspect waived his right to an extradition hearing. "We relinquished him to the custody of the New York City Police Department, and they'll be taking him back to New York City in a safe and secure manner," Blair County District Attorney Peter Weeks told reporters Thursday morning. Advertisement

Mangione was in court in person Wednesday at the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., accompanied by NYPD officers.

He had been held in custody at the Huntingdon State Correctional Institution in Huntingdon, Pa.

On Wednesday, a member of Mangione's legal team confirmed he would waive his right to oppose extradition from Pennsylvania to New York.

Mangione faces a total of 11 federal charges, including two of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder in New York City. Two of those charges include terrorism enhancements, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

He is accused of using a 3D-printed ghost gun to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4. Authorities say Mangione waited outside Thompson's midtown Manhattan hotel before shooting him.

Advertisement

He then fled but was arrested five days later at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg formally announced the charges on Tuesday.

Mangione is also expected to face other felony charges related to forged documents and possession of a weapon.

The federal indictment against him is expected to be unsealed later in the day Thursday.