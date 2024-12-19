U.S. executed 25, sentenced 26 to death in 2024

The Untied States executed 25 people in 2024 and sentenced another 26 to death, according to an annual report by the Death Penalty Information Center. File Photo by Paul Buck/EPA

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- There was an uptick in death sentences handed down and death penalties carried out in 2024 over 2023 but it was also the 10th year in a row with less than 50 people receiving death sentences. Twenty-six people were sentenced to death in 2024 and 25 were executed, as of noon Thursday, according to the Death Penalty Information Center's year-end report. Advertisement

"In 2024, we saw people with credible evidence of innocence set for execution, followed by extraordinary levels of public frustration and outrage," said Robert M. Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. "Several high-profile cases fueled new concerns about whether the death penalty can be used fairly and accurately. A new poll also predicts a steady decline of support in the future, showing for the first time that a majority of adults aged 18 to 43 now oppose the death penalty,"

Death sentences and executions continue to disproportionately affect people of color. Twelve of 25 prisoners that were executed in 2024 were people of color. Fifty-four-percent of new death sentences were imposed on people of color.

Executions were performed in nine states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. Alabama executed the most prisoners, completing six death sentences, followed by Texas with five and Missouri and Oklahoma with four. This represents 76% of the executions this year.

Ten states contributed to the statistics on new death sentences, many of them being southern states. Four states -- Alabama, California, Florida and Texas -- were responsible for 18 death sentences. Florida imposed seven new death sentences, including one sentence ruled in December. It is the most by any state.

Executions were performed in South Carolina and Utah for the first time in more than a decade.

Taberon Honie was the sole person executed in Utah, killed by lethal injection on Aug. 8. Honie was convicted for the 1998-murder of Claudia Marie Benn, the 49-year-old grandmother to Honie's daughter and the mother of his ex-girlfriend.

"From the start it's been, if it needs to be done for them to heal, let's do this. If they tell you you can't change, don't listen to them," Honie said as he was being executed. "To all my brothers and sisters here, continue to change. I love you all, take care."

Dozens gathered more than a mile away from the Utah State Correctional Facility near Salt Lake City as Honie was executed. Among them was Rony Charles, a self-described Christian and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He called the execution "barbarism."

Two people were executed in South Carolina: Freddie Owens on Sept. 20 and Richard Moore on Nov. 2. Both were Black males.

Owens was killed by lethal injection for the killing of Irene Graves, a convenience store clerk, during a robbery in Greenville, S.C., in 1997. She was 41 years old and Owens was 19 at the time.

Prior to Owens' execution, the co-defendant in his murder case, Steven Golden, said in a sworn affidavit that he was pressured by police to name Owens as the triggerman. Golden swore Owens was not at the scene of the robbery.

Owens requested a new trial but was denied. Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., denied a request for clemency from Owens' attorneys.

Former jury members and the trial judge signed a petition asking for clemency in Moore's case. McMaster remained tight-lipped about whether he would grant Moore clemency up until his execution. He did not grant it.

Moore was sentenced for the killing of James Mahoney, a convenience store clerk, in a 1999 robbery in Spartanburg, S.C.

Attorneys argued that Moore was not given a fair trial as there were no African Americans on the 12-person jury. Supporters of his clemency were critical of his defense attorneys for not arguing strongly enough that Moore killed Mahoney in self defense.

The men engaged in a struggle at the convenience store and both had firearms, shooting each other at the same time.

"To the family of Mr. James Mahoney, I am deeply sorry for the pain and sorrow I caused you all. To my children and granddaughters, I love you, and I am so proud of you," Moore said with his last words, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections officials. "Thank you for the joy you have brought to my life."

Early Wednesday, Indiana's justice system performed its first execution since 2009, killing 49-year-old Joseph Corcoran. He was convicted for the killings of four people, including his brother, in 1997.

Earlier this month, the Indiana Supreme Court denied Corcoran a stay in execution.

U.S. District Judge John Lee opposed Corcoran's execution, citing his history of severe mental illness and "continuing delusions." He argued Corcoran is "entitled to have at least one court assess his competency to be executed."

"Joseph Corcoran's case has been reviewed repeatedly over the last 25 years, including seven times by the Indiana Supreme Court and three times by the U.S. Supreme Court, the most recent of which was tonight," said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. ""His sentence has never been overturned and was carried out as ordered by the court."

Oklahoma is set to execute 44-year-old Kevin Underwood on Thursday after twice delaying his clemency hearing.

Underwood was convicted for the 2006 murder of 10-year-old Jamie Rose Bolin.

Three people on death row were exonerated this year. Since 1972, 200 people have been exonerated while on death row.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied 114 of 117 petitions from death row inmates who argued they had evidence to prove their innocence in 2024.