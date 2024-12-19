Trending
Bill Greenblatt, UPI photographer, hall of famer, dies at 70

By Joe Fisher
Protesters walk on Highway 64, closing the Interstate during a march in St. Louis on July 3, 2020. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Protesters walk on Highway 64, closing the Interstate during a march in St. Louis on July 3, 2020. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Bill Greenblatt, a fixture in St. Louis sports pages and mainstay in United Press International's photo archives, has died at 70 years old.

Greenblatt died on Sunday in the company of his wife and children, according to a Facebook post by his family. His funeral service was held Wednesday at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis.

"Bill will be fondly remembered for his work behind the camera lens, but even more so for his selflessness and witty sense of humor," Greenblatt's family posted. "A friend to anyone who has ever met him, Bill touched the lives of so many people and his legacy will be cherished forever."

Greenblatt has worked for UPI since 1980 as a staffer and freelance photographer, documenting sporting events and news with his lens.

In 2014, Greenblatt followed the demonstrations in Ferguson, Mo., after police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Greenblatt was on the streets of St. Louis in the summer of 2020 when protesters and Black Lives Matter supporters marched to speak out against police brutality in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and more earlier that year and beyond.

During the 2020 protests, Greenblatt's photo of Mark and Patricia McCloskey in front of their St. Louis home, toting a semi-automatic rifle and pistol respectively, circulated through news organizations across the nation. The couple waved their weapons as a group of about 300 protesters passed by their home.

In 2021, Greenblatt became the first photographer to be inducted in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He also took photographs for the hall of fame. In 2017, he was inducted in the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, celebrating his long career behind the camera at some of the biggest sporting events in the city.

Early in his career that spanned more than 50 years, Greenblatt photographed St. Louis Cardinals baseball games. He would go on to shoot all things St. Louis sports, including the Blues on the ice and the Rams on the football field.

Greenblatt was there to capture the moment when Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire hit his 62nd home run of the season in the summer of 1998, making him the single-season record holder at the time.

The St. Louis Fire Department acknowledged Greenblatt, its official photographer for many years, in a post on Facebook.

"With heavy hearts, we said goodbye to a dedicated professional who captured the bravery and sacrifice of our members through his remarkable images," the St. Louis Fire Department posted. "To honor his legacy, memory, and service, we have retired his radio designation, Car 830. This serves as a testament to his commitment and the impact he made on our department and community. Rest Easy Bill, we'll take it from here."

