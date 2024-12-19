Thousands of Teamster Amazon workers launch strike in nationwide action

The Teamsters said the largest strike against Amazon in U.S. history started at 6.a.m. EST Thursday. Workers are striking in New York City, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco and Skokie, Illinois. File Photo by Friedmann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of Amazon workers launched the largest strike against the company in the United States Thursday, the Teamsters union said. The strike, which Teamsters said was called after Amazon ignored a deadline from the union to begin bargaining on labor contracts for the workers, started at 6.a.m. EST Thursday in New York City, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco and Skokie, Ill.

"If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon's insatiable greed. We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien in a statement. "These greedy executives had every chance to show decency and respect for the people who make their obscene profits possible. Instead, they've pushed workers to the limit and now they're paying the price. This strike is on them."

Teamsters said nearly 10,000 Amazon workers have joined the union, seeking "higher wages, better benefits and safer conditions at work.

Amazon claims they are not required to bargain with the workers handling their packages who have affiliated with the Teamsters.

The Teamsters said the nationwide strike "follows Amazon's repeated refusal to follow the law and bargain with the thousands of Amazon workers who organized with the Teamsters."

According to the Teamsters, local unions are setting up picket lines Thursday at hundreds of Amazon Fulfillment Centers nationwide.

The Teamsters said Amazon warehouse workers and drivers without collective bargaining agreements "have the legal right to honor these picket lines by withholding their labor."

"What we're doing is historic. We are fighting against a vicious union-busting campaign, and we are going to win," Leah Pensler, a San Francisco warehouse worker joining Thursday's Teamsters strike, said.

Gabriel Irizarry, a driver in Skoki, Ill., said workers do not feel respected by the company.

"Amazon is one of the biggest, richest corporations in the world. They talk a big game about taking care of their workers, but when it comes down to it, Amazon does not respect us and our right to negotiate for better working conditions and wages. We can't even afford to pay our bills," he said.

The Amazon Labor Union voted in June to affiliate with the Teamsters, bringing 5,500 Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers at the JFK8 facility into the bigger union.

The ALU was the first to organize a union in an Amazon warehouse in a 2022 election.

Instead of recognizing the worker vote and bargaining, Amazon sought to nullify the election to stop the workers from unionizing.