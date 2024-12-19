Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 19, 2024 / 3:01 AM

U.S. imposes additional sanctions targeting Pakistan's ballistic missile program

By Darryl Coote
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions that target Pakistan's ballistic missile program. File Photo by Sohail Shahzad/EPA-EFE
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions that target Pakistan's ballistic missile program. File Photo by Sohail Shahzad/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed sanctions targeting four Pakistani firms accused of being involved in Islamabad's ballistic missile program as the Biden administration targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction.

The sanctions, which were announced Wednesday by the U.S. State Department, hit Karachi-based firms Rockside Enterprise, Affiliates International and Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, as well as the Islamabad-based state-owned defense agency National Development Complex.

NDC is accused by the United States of being a key firm in developing Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program, acquiring specialized vehicle chassis to be used as launch support equipment, and developing the Shaheen series of missiles.

"The United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern," Statement Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Pakistan was swift to condemn the designation of NDC and the three other firms as "unfortunate and biased."

"Pakistan's strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia," its foreign ministry said in a statement. "The latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries. Such policies have dangerous implications for strategic stability of our region and beyond."

The sanctions follow United States' designation of five entities and one individual in mid-September over Islamabad's weapons program.

Pakistan's foreign ministry compared Wednesday's designations to previous actions by the United States, stating they "were based on mere doubts and suspicion without any evidence whatsoever."

