U.S. imposes additional sanctions targeting Pakistan's ballistic missile program

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed sanctions targeting four Pakistani firms accused of being involved in Islamabad's ballistic missile program as the Biden administration targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction.
The sanctions, which were announced Wednesday by the U.S. State Department, hit Karachi-based firms Rockside Enterprise, Affiliates International and Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, as well as the Islamabad-based state-owned defense agency National Development Complex.