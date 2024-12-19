Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 19, 2024 / 12:12 AM

U.S. blacklists Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's sanctions evasion network

By Darryl Coote
Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, has repeatedly been accused of trying to evade U.S. sanctions. On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury announced additional punitive measures targeting his financial network. File Photo by Alexsandar Golic/EPA-EFE
Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, has repeatedly been accused of trying to evade U.S. sanctions. On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury announced additional punitive measures targeting his financial network. File Photo by Alexsandar Golic/EPA-EFE

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The United States blacklisted four people and four entities on Wednesday as the Biden administration continues to target U.S.-designated Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik with punitive measures.

Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska -- one of two entities that make up the Balkan nation of Bosnia and Herzegovina -- was sanctioned by the United States in 2022 for corruption and secession activities, which the Biden administration said threatened a quarter century of peace in the Western Balkans.

Advertisement

U.S. officials accuse the 65-year-old and his family of repeatedly obfuscating their control of entities by manipulating management structures and re-registering companies in order to evade sanctions. A number of his family members, including his son, Igor Dodik, and daughter, Gorica Dodik, have also been blacklisted.

"Dodik and his family continue to rely on trusted associates to obfuscate their involvement in new business ventures, enriching themselves and their cronies while trying to circumvent U.S. sanctions," Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley Smith said in a statement.

Related

"The United States will continue to expose these efforts and hold accountable the individuals enabling these schemes."

Advertisement

Among those sanctioned Wednesday were three individuals and four Bosnia and Herzegovina-based entities accused of being part of Dodik's financial and sanctions evasion network.

One of the entities targeted was information technology services firm Nimbus Innovations. According to Treasury officials, Nimbus was previously called Sirius 2010, but changed its name after Sirius was sanctioned in June. Treasury officials said Nimbus operates from the same location as Sirius and assumed its assets, operation and liabilities as well as ownership. The firm is under the direction of Igor Dodik.

The Treasury noted that Igor Dodik uses family members to increase the number of entities within his patronage network. His 33-year-old cousin, Aleksandar Dobric, was sanctioned Wednesday for establishing Republika Srpska-based Agape Best, which was re-christened Best Service after the original name was listed for sanctions in October 2023.

Mirko Dobric, the 56-year-old father of Aleksandar Dobric, was also sanctioned Wednesday of co-owning U.S. designated Fruit Echo with Igor Dodik.

Smiliary, after being designated, Fruit Echo became Zelena Jabuka, which was also designated Wednesday.

Vlatko Vukotic, 47, was also hit for owning and directing Republika Srpska-based Vorto. Treasury officials allege that Igor Dodik gives guidance and directions on how Vorto should be run.

Advertisement

The fourth individual sanctioned was 49-year-old Stasa Kosarac, the Bosnia and Herzegovina's minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations and a high-ranking member of Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats political party. Treasury officials accuse him of conspiring to use his position to undermine the efficacy of state level institutions for Milorad Dodik's benefit.

"The Dodik network has continued its deliberate attempts to circumvent U.S sanctions, namely by manipulating management structures and re-registering designated companies under new names," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Wednesday in a statement.

"Today's action further exposes the Dodik family's blatant and corrupt attempts to enrich themselves and to circumvent U.S. sanctions."

Latest Headlines

Authorities identify victims in Abundant Life school shooting amid search for motive
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Authorities identify victims in Abundant Life school shooting amid search for motive
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities on Wednesday released the identities of the two people who were killed in Monday's shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., as they continue to search for a motive.
U.S. imposes additional sanctions targeting Pakistan's ballistic missile program
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. imposes additional sanctions targeting Pakistan's ballistic missile program
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The United States has imposed sanctions targeting four Pakistani firms accused of being involved in Islamabad's ballistic missile program as the Biden administration targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction.
Officials declare 'murder hornet' eradicated from U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Officials declare 'murder hornet' eradicated from U.S.
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Federal and state officials have declared the eradication of the so-called murder hornet from the United States, five years after the invasive species was first detected in the country.
Endangered whales found entangled in fishing gear off Massachusetts coast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Endangered whales found entangled in fishing gear off Massachusetts coast
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Two endangered whales have been discovered entangled in fishing line off the coast of Massachusetts, NOAA Fisheries announced Tuesday, as biologists warned one of the whales will "likely die."
Police: Father believed to have fatally shot family in murder-suicide; son in critical condition
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police: Father believed to have fatally shot family in murder-suicide; son in critical condition
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah investigating the shooting deaths of four family members and a critically injured teen said Wednesday that evidence suggests the father attempted a murder-suicide.
Accused murderer Luigi Mangione expected to end extradition fight
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Accused murderer Luigi Mangione expected to end extradition fight
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Accused murderer Luigi Mangione will waive extradition to New York during an extradition hearing scheduled for Thursday in Pennsylvania, his attorney said Wednesday.
GOP aborts temporary gov't funding measure at Trump's urging
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GOP aborts temporary gov't funding measure at Trump's urging
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The federal government could shut down Friday due to a lack of funding after Republican lawmakers on Wednesday aborted a bipartisan stopgap funding measure announced on Tuesday.
'2025' arrives early in New York City as lighted NYE numerals go on display
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
'2025' arrives early in New York City as lighted NYE numerals go on display
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- New York City is gearing up for its New Year's Eve celebration as the 7-foot-tall "2025" numerals officially arrived Wednesday in Times Square.
Seattle bus driver stabbed to death on route near University of Washington campus
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Seattle bus driver stabbed to death on route near University of Washington campus
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A Seattle bus driver was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning while driving his route near the University of Washington campus. No passengers were injured and police are still searching for the suspect.
Michigan man, 22, pleads guilty to plotting mass murder targeting gays
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Michigan man, 22, pleads guilty to plotting mass murder targeting gays
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan man pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting at a local bar and Democratic Party office over his hatred for LGBTQ+ individuals after a string of other related charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

With the 'nightmare' of Assad over, moderation of Islamist rebels eases Syrians' fears
With the 'nightmare' of Assad over, moderation of Islamist rebels eases Syrians' fears
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
Seattle bus driver stabbed to death on route near University of Washington campus
Seattle bus driver stabbed to death on route near University of Washington campus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement