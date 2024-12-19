Third quarter U.S. GDP revised up to 3.1% from original estimate of 2.8%

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis Thursday revised real third quarter estimated gross domestic product to 3.1% at an annual rate from the original estimate of 2.8%.
"The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for the 'second' estimate issued last month," the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a statement. "In the second estimate, the increase in real GDP was 2.8%. The update primarily reflected upward revisions to exports and consumer spending that were partly offset by a downward revision to private inventory investment."