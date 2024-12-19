Trending
Dec. 19, 2024

Third quarter U.S. GDP revised up to 3.1% from original estimate of 2.8%

By Doug Cunningham
The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis Thursday revised real third quarter estimated gross domestic product to 3.1% at an annual rate from the original estimate of 2.8%. Exports, consumer spending and federal government spending were all up in the third quarter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis Thursday revised real third quarter estimated gross domestic product to 3.1% at an annual rate from the original estimate of 2.8%.

"The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for the 'second' estimate issued last month," the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a statement. "In the second estimate, the increase in real GDP was 2.8%. The update primarily reflected upward revisions to exports and consumer spending that were partly offset by a downward revision to private inventory investment."

The BEA said the real GDP increase primarily reflected consumer spending increases, exports, nonresidential fixed development and federal government spending.

Current dollar GDP was up 5% annually. That increase was $358.2 billion, bringing the third quarter current dollar GDP to $29.37 trillion.

Current dollar personal income increased $191.7 billion in the third quarter. That's up by $15.8 billion from the previous estimate.

Disposable personal income was up 2.7%, or $141.5 billion in the third quarter. It's an increase of $18.6 billion from the previous estimate.

The third-quarter GDP growth in the previous estimate was slightly less than expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The yhad expected 3.1% GDP growth.

Second quarter GDP was first reported at 2.8%, but revised up to 3% in August.

