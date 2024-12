The Drug Administration announced Wednesday that Frito-Lay is recalling a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips that could be life-threatening for people with milk allergies. Photo courtesy Frito-Lay/FDA

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Wednesday that Frito-Lay is recalling a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips that could be life-threatening. The chips could contain undeclared milk. The chips were distributed in Oregon and Washington. Advertisement

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," Frito-Lay said in a statement.

If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, the FDA said "they should not consume the product and discard it immediately."

The announcement posted by the FDA said Frito-Lay was alerted through a customer contact that the chips may contain undeclared milk.

Recalled are Lay's Classic Potato Chips in 13 oz size.

Recalled bags will be marked with both "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Feb. 11, 2025, and a manufacturing code 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

Frito-Lay's announcement came Dec. 16, but the FDA publicly published the recall announcement Wednesday.