1 of 5 | The giant, seven-foot-tall numerals for "2025" are illuminated after arriving Wednesday in Times Square, eleven days before the highly anticipated December 31st Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- New York City is gearing up for its New Year's Eve celebration as the 7-foot-tall "2025" numerals officially arrived Wednesday in Times Square. The four lighted numbers, weighing approximately 1,200 pounds, used a total of 620 energy efficient LED bulbs. Advertisement

Visitors will be able to take photos in front of the giant, lighted numbers on Broadway Plaza, between 46th and 47th Streets, through 7 a.m. EST on Monday.

After that, "2025" will move on to its final destination atop One Times Square for New Year's midnight ball drop on Dec. 31.