Dec. 18, 2024 / 9:32 PM

Accused murderer Luigi Mangione expected to end extradition fight

By Mike Heuer
Luigi Mangione is expected to waive his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania on Thursday and be transferred to New York City to face three murder charges and other offenses of which he is accused in the shooting death of Dec. 4 UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Photo via Pennsylvania Department of Corrections/UPI
Luigi Mangione is expected to waive his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania on Thursday and be transferred to New York City to face three murder charges and other offenses of which he is accused in the shooting death of Dec. 4 UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Photo via Pennsylvania Department of Corrections/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Accused murderer Luigi Mangione will waive extradition to New York during an extradition hearing scheduled for Thursday in Pennsylvania, his attorney said Wednesday.

Mangione has a hearing scheduled Thursday morning for charges against him in Pennsylvania. An extradition hearing is scheduled after that, and an attorney for Mangione told CBS News that their client will waive extradition. ABC News also reported the development, citing an unidentified Mangione lawyer.

The announcement comes after Mangione said he would oppose extradition to New York, where he is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

Two of the murder charges against Mangione, 26, include terrorism enhancements, which are punishable by life in prison without a chance of parole. The other second-degree murder charge could earn Mangione a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.

Mangione allegedly used a 3D-printed ghost gun and suppressor to shoot and kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of a New York City hotel on the morning of Dec. 4. Mangione never was insured by UnitedHealthcare.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the charges against Mangione on Tuesday and said he would have extradition paperwork filed right away if Mangione ends his opposition to extradition to New York.

He also is accused of other felony crimes in New York, including illegally possessing a gun and suppressor and forged documents.

Mangione has retained the services of former New York City prosecutor and experienced defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo and could be transferred to a jail in New York City by Thursday night.

If Mangione continues to fight extradition, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will sign a warrant to force his return to the state to face the murder charges against him.

Regardless of the outcome of the New York case against Mangione, he also is accused of several felonies in Pennsylvania, where he is being held in jail without bail.

