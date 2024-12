U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 16 jugs containing more than 757 pounds of methamphetamine valued at more than $6.96 million Monday at a Laredo, Texas, border crossing. Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of more than 757 pounds of methamphetamine valued at more than $6.96 million at the Laredo, Texas, border crossing on Monday. The seizure occurred when a CBP officers and canines conducted a secondary inspection of a cargo truck carrying a shipment of water for painting. Advertisement

The inspection revealed the methamphetamine that was located inside 16 plastic containers intended to blend in with packaged water supplies.

"This seizure highlights the dedication and vigilance of our officers who work tirelessly to safeguard our borders," Laredo Port of Entry Director Albert Flores said Wednesday in a news release.

"Their hard work and keen attention to detail helped prevent dangerous contraband from entering our communities," Flores said. "I want to commend the entire team for their commitment to our mission of ensuring public safety and upholding the law."

The CBP estimates the methamphetamine's street value at more than $6.96 million.

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security have begun a criminal investigation into the matter.