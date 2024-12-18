Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 18, 2024 / 4:33 PM

Ex-Florida lawmaker indicted over failure to register as foreign agent of Venezuelan national

By Chris Benson
The U.S Justice Department revealed Wednesday that a grand jury in Washington indicted former Rep. David Rivera, R-Fla., on Tuesday for allegedly trying to conceal and launder millions of dollars in furtherance of his supposed criminal conduct in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The former Miami-Dade congressman has been haunted by past allegations of a similar nature. Photo courtesy of U.S. House of Representatives
The U.S Justice Department revealed Wednesday that a grand jury in Washington indicted former Rep. David Rivera, R-Fla., on Tuesday for allegedly trying to conceal and launder millions of dollars in furtherance of his supposed criminal conduct in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The former Miami-Dade congressman has been haunted by past allegations of a similar nature. Photo courtesy of U.S. House of Representatives

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A former Florida state and congressional lawmaker was indicted on new charges on allegations he acted as a foreign agent for a Venezuelan businessman by attempting to influence a former senior Trump administration official, according to the U.S. government.

The U.S Justice Department announced Wednesday in a release that a grand jury in Washington, D.C., indicted former Rep. David Rivera, R-Fla., on Tuesday for allegedly trying to conceal and launder millions of dollars in furtherance of his alleged criminal conduct in an international scheme that violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, officials say.

Advertisement

It's alleged that Rivera, 59 and of Miami, carried out a scheme to provide consulting and lobbying services for a little less than a year to Raul Gorrin, a Venezuelan businessman sanctioned by the U.S. government.

Rivera was a member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013.

Related

Gorrin in January 2019 was put on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The indictment outlines that from roughly June 2019 to sometime around April the next year, Rivera attempted to lobby government officials -- including an unnamed "senior" Trump administration official -- to have Gorrin deleted from the SDN List.

Advertisement

However, he remains on the SDN List, The Hill reported.

Rivera, a Cuban-American, is a longtime friend and former housemate of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who President-elect Donald Trump has tapped to be the next head of the State Department.

DOJ officials alleged that Rivera was on the receiving end of more than $5 million via Hong Kong intermediary companies and "willfully failed" to register as required by federal law under FARFA. Authorities allege that he used some of the proceeds to pay off those who aided his lobbying effort on behalf of Gorrin.

Officials also said Rivera created "fraudulent shell companies" in Delaware using names unwittingly associated with the unnamed Trump administration official and a law firm in order to give a false appearance of legitimate business entities and in order to divert funds to the select few. But neither the law firm or the administration official were in the know, according to law enforcement officials.

The former Miami-Dade representative in 2022 was arrested along with one of his political consultants for allegedly secretly working for a Venezuelan state-run oil company to pitch the prospects of an improved relationship between the United States and Venezuela. In that matter, it's alleged Rivera received at least $50 million for the task. That case is still ongoing.

Advertisement

In 2012, Rivera managed to avoid charges being filed against him while a freshman lawmaker over ambiguities in the state's campaign finance laws and the statute of limitations.

Latest Headlines

Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday announced a 0.25% reduction in the Fed's lending rate, but the Dow posted a 10th straight day of losses.
Border agents seize $6.96M in meth at Laredo crossing
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Border agents seize $6.96M in meth at Laredo crossing
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of more than 757 pounds of methamphetamine valued at more than $6.96 million at the Laredo, Texas, border crossing on Monday.
Senate passes defense bill banning gender-affirming care for trans military children
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate passes defense bill banning gender-affirming care for trans military children
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The $895.2 billion defense bill passed by the U.S. Senate Wednesday bans using federal money for gender-affirming care for transgender children in military families.
In Trump attempted assassination, Florida files attempted murder charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In Trump attempted assassination, Florida files attempted murder charges
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Florida officials have issued attempted murder charges against the man accused of trying to shoot President-elect Donald Trump in September.
CDC says first severe case of bird flu confirmed in Louisiana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC says first severe case of bird flu confirmed in Louisiana
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A person in Louisiana became the first to be diagnosed with a severe case of the bird flu after possibly being exposed to sick and dead birds on their property, the Centers for Disease Control said on Wednesday.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear TikTok ban in January days before new law kicks in
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear TikTok ban in January days before new law kicks in
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear legal arguments over a law that may lead to a ban of the popular social media platform TikTok.
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 2 entities for supporting Iranian military
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 2 entities for supporting Iranian military
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said on Wednesday it is sanctioning two individuals and two entities for their part in developing and purchasing components for the Iranian military.
EPA allows California to implement gas-powered vehicle ban by 2035
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA allows California to implement gas-powered vehicle ban by 2035
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday granted California two waivers allowing the state to implement a ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
House Ethics Committee voted to release report on ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Ethics Committee voted to release report on ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has opted to release its long-awaited report into former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, according to multiple news outlets.
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Wednesday warned law enforcement agencies that some credit card companies are allegedly illegally devaluing rewards points and airline miles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
With the 'nightmare' of Assad over, moderation of Islamist rebels eases Syrians' fears
With the 'nightmare' of Assad over, moderation of Islamist rebels eases Syrians' fears
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement