Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 2 entities for supporting Iranian military

The Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned two entities and two individuals with ties to Iran for supporting that country's military. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said on Wednesday it sanctioned two individuals and two entities for their part in developing and purchasing components for the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps The Treasury said the components are used to make drones and missiles for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization. Advertisement

Designated is the Iranian-based Sanat Danesh Rahpuyan Aflak Company and two of its executives -- CEO Mohammed Abedininajafabadi and chief technology officer Kaveh Merat. Bot of minority shareholders of the company and members of its board.

The Treasury also sanctioned Switzerland-based Illumove, which has represented SDRA's interest internationally, including finding and purchasing Western electronics and other technologies for Iran. Abedininajafabadi is the CEO of Illumove.

"Iran continues to try to acquire these critical components covertly to facilitate the production of its ballistic missile and UAV weapon systems," Bradley Smith, acting under-secretary of the Treasury's terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to disrupt Iran's attempts to provide its deadly weapons to Russia, its terrorist proxies, and other destabilizing actors around the globe."

SDRA consults, designs, manufactures, and supplies navigation, automation, and instrumentation systems, including those for use in cruise and ballistic missiles, along with air, underwater, and surface drones.