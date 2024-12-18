Trending
Dec. 18, 2024 / 10:04 AM

Indiana puts Joseph Corcoran to death in first execution in 15 years

By Clyde Hughes

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- For the first time 15 years, Indiana executed someone on its death row early Wednesday when Joseph Corcoran died by lethal injection.

The Indiana Department of Corrections said that Corcoran died at 12:44 a.m. CST. He was convicted in a multiple-murder incident in 1997 that included his brother, two of his friends, and his sister's fiancée.

"Joseph Corcoran's case has been reviewed repeatedly over the last 25 years, including seven times by the Indiana Supreme Court and three times by the U.S. Supreme Court, the most recent of which was tonight," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said, according to the Indianapolis Star.

"His sentence has never been overturned and was carried out as ordered by the court."

Corcoran's attorneys had argued that their client had "severe and longstanding paranoid schizophrenia." In a self-published book, he talked about being under "ultrasonic surveillance."

U.S. District Judge John Lee said in dissent in one of Corcoran's appeals that he deserved some assessment of his competency.

"Given Corcoran's long, undisputed history of severe mental illness and the pervasiveness of his continuing delusions, as evidenced by his book and recent medical records, Corcoran is entitled to have at least one court assess his competency to be executed."

CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Wednesday warned law enforcement agencies that some credit card companies are allegedly illegally devaluing rewards points and airline miles.
Grubhub reaches $25 million settlement with FTC over deceptive practices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Grubhub reaches $25 million settlement with FTC over deceptive practices
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday that the food delivery app Grubhub will pay $25 million to settle charges brought by the agency and the Illinois attorney general over an array of issues.
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah late Tuesday said they had been granted a search warrant for a West Valley City home, where an injured teenager and the bodies of five fatally shot family members were found earlier in the day.
U.S. sanctions drug traffickers with ties to New Zealand
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sanctions drug traffickers with ties to New Zealand
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has unveiled a new tranche of sanctions targeting international drug traffickers across seven countries, including New Zealand.
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Republicans released their interim report Tuesday on "the politicization" of the January 6th Select Committee and recommended former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., face criminal investigation.
U.S. releases Guantanamo Bay detainee to Kenya
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. releases Guantanamo Bay detainee to Kenya
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Tuesday that Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu has been released from Guantanamo Bay, reducing the number of detainees at the controversial Cuban prison to 29.
U.S. Defense Department taking 'all reports of drones seriously'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Defense Department taking 'all reports of drones seriously'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Defense Department said Tuesday it is taking "all reports of drones seriously," as it works with the White House to "assess the situation" following thousands of sightings over Northeast states.
Bipartisan spending measure averts shutdown Friday, pushes deadline back to March
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Bipartisan spending measure averts shutdown Friday, pushes deadline back to March
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A bipartisan spending measure unveiled Tuesday likely averts a federal government shutdown that would have occurred Friday and moves it back until March 14 after a new Congress is seated.
New national historic landmarks cited for 'exceptional value' in telling story of U.S. history, culture
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
New national historic landmarks cited for 'exceptional value' in telling story of U.S. history, culture
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday announced more than a dozen new National Historic Landmarks among a flurry of other new historical designations in recent weeks.
Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck has hit a new milestone, traveling more than 1,800 miles on a single fill, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday.
