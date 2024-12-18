Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 18, 2024 / 3:31 PM

In Trump attempted assassination, Florida files attempted murder charges

By Chris Benson
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (pictured in 2023) said state officials saw a "lack of cooperation and support" by federal authorities and accused them of blocking Florida law enforcement from the crime scene associated with Ryan Wesley Routh, who is accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump in September. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 2 | Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (pictured in 2023) said state officials saw a "lack of cooperation and support" by federal authorities and accused them of blocking Florida law enforcement from the crime scene associated with Ryan Wesley Routh, who is accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump in September. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Florida officials have issued attempted murder charges against the man accused of trying to shoot President-elect Donald Trump in September.

On Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the state has charged Ryan Wesley Routh with felony attempted murder stemming from a car accident that took place when he was fleeing police from Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15. During the chase, a 6-year-old girl was severely injured in a crash when traffic slowed for the police chase on Interstate 95.

Advertisement

A Martin County judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday morning for law enforcement as a result of the state's own investigation, according to the state attorney general. Routh faces as much as life in prison if convicted.

"As a result of that, we felt compelled to seek justice on her behalf and her family that will never be the same as they cope with her injuries," Moody said during a news conference in Stuart with Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

Related

Routh, 58, currently faces at least five charges including trying to assassinate a major political candidate while in possession of a firearm and has since pleaded not guilty. He allegedly waited for Trump nearly 12 hours around the perimeter of the property before he was caught after a chase.

Advertisement

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was sued by Moody in October for allegedly attempting to block Florida officials from executing its own investigation.

Moody claimed state officials saw a "lack of cooperation and support" by federal authorities and accused them of blocking Florida law enforcement from the crime scene. She further claimed the state was discouraged from pressing charges on Routh by federal officials, but said that state officials in Florida opted to continue investigating regardless.

"It was made known that they intended to shut down our investigation and invoke federal jurisdiction in doing so," said Moody.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was slated to be at the press announcement but said he was unable to attend because of the weather.

"The tide will turn on January 20th and we fully expect that the federal roadblocks will be removed," the Republican governor and ex-GOP presidential candidate wrote on social media. "The would-be assassin needs to face the full force of justice and the people deserve the truth about the defendant's history, motivations and plan."

Latest Headlines

Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday announced a 0.25% reduction in the Fed's lending rate, but the Dow posted a 10th straight day of losses.
Border agents seize $6.96M in meth at Laredo crossing
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Border agents seize $6.96M in meth at Laredo crossing
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of more than 757 pounds of methamphetamine valued at more than $6.96 million at the Laredo, Texas, border crossing on Monday.
Ex-Florida lawmaker indicted over failure to register as foreign agent of Venezuelan national
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Florida lawmaker indicted over failure to register as foreign agent of Venezuelan national
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A former Florida state and congressional lawmaker was indicted on new charges on allegations he acted as a foreign agent for a Venezuelan businessman by attempting to influence a former Trump administration official.
Senate passes defense bill banning gender-affirming care for trans military children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate passes defense bill banning gender-affirming care for trans military children
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The $895.2 billion defense bill passed by the U.S. Senate Wednesday bans using federal money for gender-affirming care for transgender children in military families.
CDC says first severe case of bird flu confirmed in Louisiana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC says first severe case of bird flu confirmed in Louisiana
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A person in Louisiana became the first to be diagnosed with a severe case of the bird flu after possibly being exposed to sick and dead birds on their property, the Centers for Disease Control said on Wednesday.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear TikTok ban in January days before new law kicks in
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear TikTok ban in January days before new law kicks in
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear legal arguments over a law that may lead to a ban of the popular social media platform TikTok.
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 2 entities for supporting Iranian military
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 2 entities for supporting Iranian military
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said on Wednesday it is sanctioning two individuals and two entities for their part in developing and purchasing components for the Iranian military.
EPA allows California to implement gas-powered vehicle ban by 2035
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA allows California to implement gas-powered vehicle ban by 2035
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday granted California two waivers allowing the state to implement a ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
House Ethics Committee voted to release report on ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Ethics Committee voted to release report on ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has opted to release its long-awaited report into former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, according to multiple news outlets.
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Wednesday warned law enforcement agencies that some credit card companies are allegedly illegally devaluing rewards points and airline miles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
With the 'nightmare' of Assad over, moderation of Islamist rebels eases Syrians' fears
With the 'nightmare' of Assad over, moderation of Islamist rebels eases Syrians' fears
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement