Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 18, 2024 / 12:09 PM

EPA allows California to implement gas-powered vehicle ban by 2035

By Doug Cunningham
The Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday granted California two waivers allowing the state to implement a ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan says the approval follows through on EPA's commitment to partner with states to act on the threat of climate change. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday granted California two waivers allowing the state to implement a ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan says the approval follows through on EPA's commitment to partner with states to act on the threat of climate change. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday granted California two waivers allowing the state to implement a ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

The authority was given in two requests from the California Air Resources Board to enforce its Advanced Clean Cars II regulations.

Advertisement

"California has longstanding authority to request waivers from EPA to protect its residents from dangerous air pollution coming from mobile sources like cars and trucks," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a statement. "Today's actions follow through on EPA's commitment to partner with states to reduce emissions and act on the threat of climate change."

The EPA said Wednesday that under the Clean Air Act, California can adopt emissions requirements independent from EPA's regulations "to meet its significant air quality challenges."

Related

To do that California has to seek waivers from the EPA.

The state's Advanced Clean Cars II regulations state, "By 2035 all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California will be zero emissions. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations take the state's already growing zero-emission vehicle market and robust motor vehicle emission control rules and augments them to meet more aggressive tailpipe emissions standards and ramp up to 100% zero-emission vehicles."

Advertisement

The regulations will be phased in between 2026 and 2035.

California has a large impact on vehicle regulations due to its big economy and population.

According to the California Air Resources Board, 17 states to date have adopted all or part of California's low-emission and zero-emission vehicle regulations, which are allowed under the Clean Air Act.

The board said California faces "crisis driven by climate change - catastrophic weather, extreme and prolonged drought, sea level rise and wildfires - that require immediate and bold action."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order in September 2020 to end the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

The California Air Resources Board then began developing regulations to implement zero emissions plans for new cars and trucks sold in the state.

Latest Headlines

Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow drops 1,100 points after Fed announces quarter-point rate reduction
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday announced a 0.25% reduction in the Fed's lending rate, but the Dow posted a 10th straight day of losses.
Border agents seize $6.96M in meth at Laredo crossing
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Border agents seize $6.96M in meth at Laredo crossing
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a shipment of more than 757 pounds of methamphetamine valued at more than $6.96 million at the Laredo, Texas, border crossing on Monday.
Ex-Florida lawmaker indicted over failure to register as foreign agent of Venezuelan national
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Florida lawmaker indicted over failure to register as foreign agent of Venezuelan national
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A former Florida state and congressional lawmaker was indicted on new charges on allegations he acted as a foreign agent for a Venezuelan businessman by attempting to influence a former Trump administration official.
Senate passes defense bill banning gender-affirming care for trans military children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate passes defense bill banning gender-affirming care for trans military children
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The $895.2 billion defense bill passed by the U.S. Senate Wednesday bans using federal money for gender-affirming care for transgender children in military families.
In Trump attempted assassination, Florida files attempted murder charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In Trump attempted assassination, Florida files attempted murder charges
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Florida officials have issued attempted murder charges against the man accused of trying to shoot President-elect Donald Trump in September.
CDC says first severe case of bird flu confirmed in Louisiana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC says first severe case of bird flu confirmed in Louisiana
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A person in Louisiana became the first to be diagnosed with a severe case of the bird flu after possibly being exposed to sick and dead birds on their property, the Centers for Disease Control said on Wednesday.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear TikTok ban in January days before new law kicks in
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear TikTok ban in January days before new law kicks in
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear legal arguments over a law that may lead to a ban of the popular social media platform TikTok.
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 2 entities for supporting Iranian military
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury sanctions 2 individuals, 2 entities for supporting Iranian military
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said on Wednesday it is sanctioning two individuals and two entities for their part in developing and purchasing components for the Iranian military.
House Ethics Committee voted to release report on ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Ethics Committee voted to release report on ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee has opted to release its long-awaited report into former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, according to multiple news outlets.
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Wednesday warned law enforcement agencies that some credit card companies are allegedly illegally devaluing rewards points and airline miles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
With the 'nightmare' of Assad over, moderation of Islamist rebels eases Syrians' fears
With the 'nightmare' of Assad over, moderation of Islamist rebels eases Syrians' fears
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
Police investigating after 5 family members found dead in Utah home
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
CFPB warns of illegal credit card rewards practices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement