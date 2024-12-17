Montana's first transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr marries writer, fellow activist

Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, the state's first transgender lawmaker, was married Saturday to writer and fellow trans advocate Erin Reed. Zephyr was censured last year over her warnings about a state ban on gender-affirming care for minors. After winning re-election Nov. 5, she was allowed to return to the House floor for debate. Image courtesy of Montana Legislature

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first transgender lawmaker elected to the state's legislature, was married Saturday to journalist and fellow trans advocate Erin Reed. "What a perfect wedding, my love," Zephyr wrote Tuesday in a post on X. "Every second of that day is etched into my heart forever." Advertisement

"And every vow I made -- from promising you a gentle love to promising to be a good mom to our son -- will be at the center of all I do."

What a perfect wedding, my love. Every second of that day is etched into my heart forever. And every vow I made-from promising you a gentle love to promising to be a good mom to our son-will be at the center of all I do. As I said in my vows, I am your I am yours I am yours. pic.twitter.com/EtWJgate0t— Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) December 17, 2024

Zephyr, D-Missoula, was at the center of a legislative dispute last year and was censured over her warning that Republicans would have "blood on your hands" if they approved a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Zephyr called the action and subsequent ruling an affront to her right to free speech.

Zephyr celebrated her re-election to the Montana House of Representatives on Nov. 5, which allowed her to return to the House floor for debate.

On Saturday, Zephyr and Reed celebrated their marriage with friends and family, exactly two years after they attended President Joe Biden's signing of the "Respect for Marriage Act" at the White House in Washington, D.C.

"Standing on the White House lawn that was one of the things on my mind and one of the things that had me tearing up," Zephyr said in December 2022. "They can't take this away. I'll be able to have this in the future. I'll be able to get married to the person I love."

Zephyr and Reed walked down the aisle Saturday to a rendition of "Such Great Heights" by The Postal Service. Sarah Kate Ellis, president and chief executive officer of LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD, officiated the ceremony.

"We both know this next chapter will bring its share of joy and adversity," Reed wrote Tuesday in her newsletter "Erin in the Morning."

"Our wedding is set against the backdrop of an uncertain time and the work we do for the people we care about -- a fitting reflection of a relationship that grew from the same environment," Reed said.

"But in moments like this, Zooey and I do what we do best: we plant our flag together, for those we care about and face the future side by side, grounded in an unimaginable love."