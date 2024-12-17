Wisconsin school shooting: City's mayor balks at releasing victim IDs as police seek motive

Adults and students gather outside a church on the grounds of Abundant Life Christian School following a school shooting Monday morning in Madison, Wis., that killed three people and hospitalized six others. Photo by Jeffery Phelps/EPA-EFE

"Identifying motive is our top priority," Barnes said. "It appears the motive is a combination of factors."

He said many are speculating the 15-year-old student who shot and killed another student and a teacher and shot six others before shooting herself had been subject to bullying.

Barnes said an alleged manifesto also is circulating online and on social media.

But Barnes said the motive is unknown and the alleged manifesto is unverified.

When the motive or authenticity of the alleged manifesto can be confirmed, law enforcement will respond, he added.

"Everyone was targeted in this incident," Barnes said of the shooting, adding that investigators are talking to students to determine if bullying was among the factors that led to the deadly school shooting.

Barnes clarified that a second-grade teacher placed the initial 911 call on Monday to report the shooting in progress and not a second-grade student, as the police initially reported.

Barnes also said Madison Public Schools has been targeted by callers making false threats.

"We do not believe there are current threats against any Madison area schools," Barnes said. "Making false threats is a crime."

"We refuse to allow hate or destruction to win in this city," Barnes added. "We will honor our survivors, our victims through love and support in the Madison way."

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway asked news media and the general public to respect the privacy of the shooting victims and those affected by the mass shooting and avoid spreading misinformation.

"There's so much that we do not know at this point," she said, while emphasizing the need to let law enforcement do its job and investigate the shooting.

When asked why there is no information on the identities of the shooting victims, Rhodes-Conway told reporters, it's "none of y'all's business."

She said the families can identify themselves if they choose to do so.

"Respect the victims; respect the families; respect the school community, particularly on social media," she said.

"Whatever your belief or tradition is, I would ask that you find a way ... to be kind, to give grace and to find way, big or small, to help make our community a safer place for all of our children," Rhodes-Conway added.

She said those who want donate to support victims' families can do so online at UnitedWayDaneCounty.org.

Dane County Executive Melissa Agard demanded change to address gun violence in communities.

She said going to school on Tuesday was an "act of bravery" by students and their parents and a "belief in our community."

"These everyday actions should not require bravery," Agard said. "Right now, that's not the case."

She said she will "work like hell" to prevent future shootings by supporting legislation that makes access to firearms much more difficult for potential school shooters and others.

"Gun violence is the number one killer of children in our country," Agard said. "That is a legacy that we cannot accept."

She told news media that Wisconsin laws are too lax for firearms and do not require safe storage to prevent youth from accessing them.

She also said federal laws should make it harder for people to buy firearms in neighboring states and cross state lines with them.

The Madison Police Department dispatched officers to the Abundant Life Christian School at 10:57 a.m. CST on Monday, the City of Madison said Tuesday in an online announcement.

Police officers found multiple students and school staff injured and the suspected shooter dead. A student and a teacher also were found dead.

Two of six people wounded are in critical condition. Those two are students at Abundant Life Christian School and have life-threatening injuries, NPR reported.

Three others who were wounded during the school shooting are students, while another is a teacher.

The shooting victims' identities and ages have not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter is a 15-year-old named Natalie Rupnow who went by the name "Samantha" and was a student at the school.

Police said she likely died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and recovered a handgun at the crime scene. Federal investigators are tracing the firearm's origin.

The school has trained students, teachers, and administrators in responding to a potential school shooting, and several police officers were training for an active-shooter scenario Monday morning.

The officers undergoing active-shooter training were only a few miles away from the school when the shooting occurred and responded in minutes.

The private school has video surveillance but lacks metal detectors. The school has 390 enrolled students in kindergarten through 12th grades and was scheduled to close for Christmas break at the end of the week.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled at the State Capitol in Madison at 6 p.m. CST Tuesday.

The school shooting is the nation's 83rd in 2024, which CNN says is the most in one year since the news organization began tracking school shootings in 2008.