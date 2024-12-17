Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2024 / 4:04 PM

Wisconsin school shooting: City's mayor balks at releasing victim IDs as police seek motive

By Mike Heuer
Adults and students gather outside a church on the grounds of Abundant Life Christian School following a school shooting Monday morning in Madison, Wis., that killed three people and hospitalized six others. Photo by Jeffery Phelps/EPA-EFE
Adults and students gather outside a church on the grounds of Abundant Life Christian School following a school shooting Monday morning in Madison, Wis., that killed three people and hospitalized six others. Photo by Jeffery Phelps/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Law enforcement agencies in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday continued to search for a motive in Monday's Abundant Life Christian School shooting that left two dead and six others were wounded.

"Three families woke up today in a world without a loved one," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told news media during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

"Identifying motive is our top priority," Barnes said. "It appears the motive is a combination of factors."

He said many are speculating the 15-year-old student who shot and killed another student and a teacher and shot six others before shooting herself had been subject to bullying.

Related

Barnes said an alleged manifesto also is circulating online and on social media.

But Barnes said the motive is unknown and the alleged manifesto is unverified.

When the motive or authenticity of the alleged manifesto can be confirmed, law enforcement will respond, he added.

Advertisement

"Everyone was targeted in this incident," Barnes said of the shooting, adding that investigators are talking to students to determine if bullying was among the factors that led to the deadly school shooting.

Barnes clarified that a second-grade teacher placed the initial 911 call on Monday to report the shooting in progress and not a second-grade student, as the police initially reported.

Barnes also said Madison Public Schools has been targeted by callers making false threats.

"We do not believe there are current threats against any Madison area schools," Barnes said. "Making false threats is a crime."

"We refuse to allow hate or destruction to win in this city," Barnes added. "We will honor our survivors, our victims through love and support in the Madison way."

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway asked news media and the general public to respect the privacy of the shooting victims and those affected by the mass shooting and avoid spreading misinformation.

"There's so much that we do not know at this point," she said, while emphasizing the need to let law enforcement do its job and investigate the shooting.

When asked why there is no information on the identities of the shooting victims, Rhodes-Conway told reporters, it's "none of y'all's business."

Advertisement

She said the families can identify themselves if they choose to do so.

"Respect the victims; respect the families; respect the school community, particularly on social media," she said.

"Whatever your belief or tradition is, I would ask that you find a way ... to be kind, to give grace and to find way, big or small, to help make our community a safer place for all of our children," Rhodes-Conway added.

She said those who want donate to support victims' families can do so online at UnitedWayDaneCounty.org.

Dane County Executive Melissa Agard demanded change to address gun violence in communities.

She said going to school on Tuesday was an "act of bravery" by students and their parents and a "belief in our community."

"These everyday actions should not require bravery," Agard said. "Right now, that's not the case."

She said she will "work like hell" to prevent future shootings by supporting legislation that makes access to firearms much more difficult for potential school shooters and others.

"Gun violence is the number one killer of children in our country," Agard said. "That is a legacy that we cannot accept."

She told news media that Wisconsin laws are too lax for firearms and do not require safe storage to prevent youth from accessing them.

Advertisement

She also said federal laws should make it harder for people to buy firearms in neighboring states and cross state lines with them.

The Madison Police Department dispatched officers to the Abundant Life Christian School at 10:57 a.m. CST on Monday, the City of Madison said Tuesday in an online announcement.

Police officers found multiple students and school staff injured and the suspected shooter dead. A student and a teacher also were found dead.

Two of six people wounded are in critical condition. Those two are students at Abundant Life Christian School and have life-threatening injuries, NPR reported.

Three others who were wounded during the school shooting are students, while another is a teacher.

The shooting victims' identities and ages have not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter is a 15-year-old named Natalie Rupnow who went by the name "Samantha" and was a student at the school.

Police said she likely died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and recovered a handgun at the crime scene. Federal investigators are tracing the firearm's origin.

The school has trained students, teachers, and administrators in responding to a potential school shooting, and several police officers were training for an active-shooter scenario Monday morning.

Advertisement

The officers undergoing active-shooter training were only a few miles away from the school when the shooting occurred and responded in minutes.

The private school has video surveillance but lacks metal detectors. The school has 390 enrolled students in kindergarten through 12th grades and was scheduled to close for Christmas break at the end of the week.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled at the State Capitol in Madison at 6 p.m. CST Tuesday.

The school shooting is the nation's 83rd in 2024, which CNN says is the most in one year since the news organization began tracking school shootings in 2008.

Latest Headlines

New FTC rule bans junk fees for tickets, hotels
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New FTC rule bans junk fees for tickets, hotels
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- In a political win for the Biden administration, the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday approved its final policy rule to ban so-called junk fees for tickets and hotels.
San Francisco jury finds IT consultant guilty in murder of Cash App founder
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
San Francisco jury finds IT consultant guilty in murder of Cash App founder
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Information technology consultant Nima Momeni was found guilty of second-degree murder on Tuesday in the stabbing death of CashApp founder Bob Lee.
Treasury sanctions North Korean money laundering network
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury sanctions North Korean money laundering network
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department said on Tuesday that it has sanctioned two individuals, and one entity involved with illegally funneling millions of dollars to North Korea's information technology workers and cybercrime.
U.S. adjusts H-1B visa program to allow American employers to fill jobs quickly
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. adjusts H-1B visa program to allow American employers to fill jobs quickly
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The federal government announced a new rule which further clarifies who may apply for a H-1B work visa to make attracting international talent less complicated.
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heurmann, charged in seventh killing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heurmann, charged in seventh killing
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Rex Heuermann, the man accused of a string of serial killings in Gilgo Beach on Long Island, was charged with a seventh murder on Tuesday.
TikTok CEO meets with Trump while asking for Supreme Court to take up ban appeal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
TikTok CEO meets with Trump while asking for Supreme Court to take up ban appeal
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The head of the popular video social media site TikTok Shou Chew met with President-elect Donald Trump at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday in what appears to be a last-ditch effort to save the app.
Donald Trump's deportation plan sparks fear, doubt, skepticism
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Donald Trump's deportation plan sparks fear, doubt, skepticism
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump promises to undertake the largest deportation program in U.S. history, prompting fear among immigrants, although immigration attorneys say it will be a tall task.
Feds probing drone sightings say no national security, public safety risk found
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Feds probing drone sightings say no national security, public safety risk found
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said they have not found anything to suggest a recent flurry of mysterious drone sightings over the eastern United States represent a threat to national security or public safety.
Police identify 15-year-old girl as Wisconsin school shooter who killed 2, injured 6
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police identify 15-year-old girl as Wisconsin school shooter who killed 2, injured 6
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A student and a teacher are dead, and several others were injured, after a 15-year-old opened fire at a small private Christian school in southeast Wisconsin on Monday morning.
Two Iranians charged in connection with Jordan drone strike that killed 3 U.S. soldiers
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Two Iranians charged in connection with Jordan drone strike that killed 3 U.S. soldiers
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Two Iranian nationals, including one residing in the United States, were charged Monday with accusations of illegally exporting drone technology to Iran.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's head of nuclear forces dies in Moscow explosion
Russia's head of nuclear forces dies in Moscow explosion
Donald Trump's deportation plan sparks fear, doubt, skepticism
Donald Trump's deportation plan sparks fear, doubt, skepticism
Airlines required to provide enhanced protections for people with disabilities under new rule
Airlines required to provide enhanced protections for people with disabilities under new rule
Western nations blast North Korea-Russia military cooperation, 'dangerous expansion of conflict' in Ukraine
Western nations blast North Korea-Russia military cooperation, 'dangerous expansion of conflict' in Ukraine
At least 1 dead, many injured after Vanuatu struck by 7.3-magnitude earthquake
At least 1 dead, many injured after Vanuatu struck by 7.3-magnitude earthquake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement