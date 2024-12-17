Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2024 / 5:06 PM

Mangione charged in New York for 'brazen, targeted' killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

By Mike Heuer
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday announced three murder charges against accused murderer Luigi Mangione in the Dec. 4 shooting death of former UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday announced three murder charges against accused murderer Luigi Mangione in the Dec. 4 shooting death of former UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Suspected killer Luigi Mangione faces up to life without parole in New York after being charged with murder in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced three murder charges against Mangione during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

"Luigi Mangione is charged with one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree," Bragg said, "including one count of murder in the second degree as an act of terrorism for the brazen, targeted and premeditated shooting of Brian Thompson."

The murder charges include one count of murder in the first degree in the furtherance of terrorism and one count of murder in the second degree as an act of terrorism.

Each of those charges carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without the chance of parole.

Mangione also is charged with murder in the second degree, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison.

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation," Bragg said.

"It occurred in one of the most bustling parts of our city," Bragg said, "threatening the safety of local residents and tourists alike, commuters and business people just starting out on their day."

Bragg said Mangione faces other felony charges related to criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Bragg said Mangione arrived in New York City on Nov. 24 to murder Brian Thompson and used the name Mark Rosario with a fake ID to check into a local youth hostel.

On the morning of Dec. 4, Mangione left the hostel just after 5:30 a.m. EST and waited nearly an hour outside the hotel where he allegedly shot and killed Thompson at 6:44 a.m., Bragg said.

Mangione allegedly used a 9mm, 3D-printed ghost gun with a 3D-printed suppressor before fleeing the city and state.

When Mangione was spotted in a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., on Dec. 9, Bragg said responding officers found him with the same firearm, suppressor and fake ID that he allegedly used to check into the hostel and kill Thompson.

Bragg said so-called ghost guns "are just as deadly as traditional firearms."

Mangione is scheduled for a court hearing in Pennsylvania Thursday morning.

Bragg said if Mangione doesn't fight extradition, New York officials immediately will file paperwork to extradite him to New York City to face the charges against him.

He also will be accountable for any charges filed against him in Pennsylvania.

Mangione has retained a former New York City prosecutor to defend him in New York but has said he will fight extradition to New York.

His attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, specializes in criminal defense and has argued cases in state and federal courts as a prosecutor and a defense attorney over the past 30 years.

UnitedHealthcare officials have said Mangione never has been insured by the company.

