Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2024 / 7:06 PM

Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill

By Sheri Walsh
A hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck -- the prototype H2Rescue -- has hit a new milestone, traveling more than 1,800 miles on a single fill, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday. The truck is being tested for use at disaster sites to provide power for emergency response operations. Photo courtesy of Department of Homeland Security
A hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck -- the prototype H2Rescue -- has hit a new milestone, traveling more than 1,800 miles on a single fill, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday. The truck is being tested for use at disaster sites to provide power for emergency response operations. Photo courtesy of Department of Homeland Security

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck has hit a new milestone, traveling more than 1,800 miles on a single fill, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday.

The prototype H2Rescue truck, built by Accelera, set a new Guinness World Record last month by traveling 1,806 miles on a single fill of hydrogen fuel.

Advertisement

The Department of Energy is working with the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and Cummins Inc. to develop and test the truck, which is a hydrogen fuel cell-battery hybrid vehicle that can be driven to disaster sites to provide 25kW of emergency response power for up to 72 hours without refueling.

"It really minimizes the complications of getting power into the disaster environment," said Ron Langhelm, program manager for the Office of Mission and Capability Support for the Department of Homeland Security.

View in Media Library

"The approach uses hydrogen and fuel cells in a truck that is able to go to a disaster site and provide power and heat and even water," said Dr. Sunita Satyapal, director of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office at the Department of Energy.

Advertisement

"We came up with the name of H2 rescue or H to the rescue," Satyapal added, "and we had solicitation or competition to try to get interest from the private sector and working with other agencies, DOD, DHS, now FEMA and put together this first of a kind prototype."

The truck completed its record-setting journey in California. Researchers confirmed that the hydrogen-filled truck emitted zero pounds of carbon dioxide. A standard internal combustion engine would have emitted 664 pounds of carbon dioxide over the same distance.

"This is a great tool. This is a great asset. One more thing we have in our quiver as we respond to crises around the country," said Dimitri Kusnezov, under secretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security.

"If we can do things in different ways using different energy sources, the better off we're going to be," Kusnezov added.

"With the increasing frequency of natural disasters, it is critical that we develop and leverage new and emerging green technologies that can be employed during disaster relief efforts."

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions drug traffickers with ties to New Zealand
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions drug traffickers with ties to New Zealand
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has unveiled a new tranche of sanctions targeting international drug traffickers across seven countries, including New Zealand.
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Republicans released their interim report Tuesday on "the politicization" of the January 6th Select Committee and recommended former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., face criminal investigation.
U.S. releases Guantanamo Bay detainee to Kenya
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. releases Guantanamo Bay detainee to Kenya
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Tuesday that Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu has been released from Guantanamo Bay, reducing the number of detainees at the controversial Cuban prison to 29.
U.S. Defense Department taking 'all reports of drones seriously'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Defense Department taking 'all reports of drones seriously'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Defense Department said Tuesday it is taking "all reports of drones seriously," as it works with the White House to "assess the situation" following thousands of sightings over Northeast states.
Bipartisan spending measure averts shutdown Friday, pushes deadline back to March
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bipartisan spending measure averts shutdown Friday, pushes deadline back to March
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A bipartisan spending measure unveiled Tuesday likely averts a federal government shutdown that would have occurred Friday and moves it back until March 14 after a new Congress is seated.
New national historic landmarks cited for 'exceptional value' in telling story of U.S. history, culture
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New national historic landmarks cited for 'exceptional value' in telling story of U.S. history, culture
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday announced more than a dozen new National Historic Landmarks among a flurry of other new historical designations in recent weeks.
Montana's first transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr marries writer, fellow activist
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Montana's first transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr marries writer, fellow activist
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first transgender lawmaker elected to the state's legislature, was married Saturday to journalist and fellow trans advocate Erin Reed.
Mangione charged in New York for 'brazen, targeted' killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mangione charged in New York for 'brazen, targeted' killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Alleged murderer Luigi Mangione faces up to life without parole in New York after being charged with murder in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Virginia lawmaker's seniority helps him defeat AOC for high-profile House committee
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Virginia lawmaker's seniority helps him defeat AOC for high-profile House committee
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A Virginia congressman beat New York. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be the Ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.
Wisconsin school shooting: City's mayor balks at releasing victim IDs as police seek motive
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Wisconsin school shooting: City's mayor balks at releasing victim IDs as police seek motive
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Law enforcement agencies in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday continued to search for a motive in Monday's Abundant Life Christian School shooting that left two dead and six others were wounded.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's head of nuclear forces dies in Moscow explosion
Russia's head of nuclear forces dies in Moscow explosion
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
U.S. adjusts H-1B visa program to allow American employers to fill jobs quickly
U.S. adjusts H-1B visa program to allow American employers to fill jobs quickly
Donald Trump's deportation plan sparks fear, doubt, skepticism
Donald Trump's deportation plan sparks fear, doubt, skepticism
At least 1 dead, many injured after Vanuatu struck by 7.3-magnitude earthquake
At least 1 dead, many injured after Vanuatu struck by 7.3-magnitude earthquake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement