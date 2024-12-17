Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2024 / 11:01 PM

U.S. Defense Department taking 'all reports of drones seriously'

By Sheri Walsh
The Pentagon said Tuesday it is taking "all reports of drones seriously" and will provide additional resources to Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle in New Jersey following thousands of drone sightings in the past month over Northeast states. File Photo by rlw/SPACE IMAGING/UPI
The Pentagon said Tuesday it is taking "all reports of drones seriously" and will provide additional resources to Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle in New Jersey following thousands of drone sightings in the past month over Northeast states. File Photo by rlw/SPACE IMAGING/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense said Tuesday it is taking "all reports of drones seriously," as it works with the White House, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Aviation Administration to "assess the situation."

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters during a press briefing that the unusually high number of what appears to be drones being reported in New Jersey and New York are not U.S. military assets.

Advertisement

Ryder said while it is possible some of the drones spotted flying over the northeastern United States could be a security risk, "for the vast majority that is not the case."

"Just to kind of put this into context, ... there are over a million drones registered in the United States, and on any day, approximately 8,500 drones are in flight," Ryder said.

Advertisement

"The vast majority of these drones are going to probably be recreational or hobbyist. They're going to be commercial drones used in things like architecture, engineering, farming or they could be used for law enforcement," Ryder added.

Residents in New Jersey have reported thousands of drone sightings over the past month, as former Gov. Chris Christie -- who also reported a drone over his home -- has called for an investigation.

The Defense Department said Tuesday it will send additional resources to Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle, which are both located in New Jersey, to help monitor the drone activity.

"We take all of those reports seriously," Ryder said. "Typically, when we detect them, we attempt to classify them and take appropriate measures. Is it possible that some of those are surveillance? Absolutely. Can you make that assumption in every case? Not necessarily so."

"The thing is, I think we've all recognized the fact that unmanned systems are here to stay," Ryder said. "They are part of modern warfare, whether it's here in the homeland or overseas."

"We want to make sure that we're doing due diligence to protect our forces and protect our equities from a national security standpoint. You will see us continuing to look at that, and it's something we're going to continue to take seriously."

Advertisement

Earlier Monday, federal authorities issued a joint statement, saying they had not found any evidence to suggest the mysterious drone sightings pose a threat to national security or public safety.

"We have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast," according to the joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and FAA.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Monday expressed skepticism over the government's responses during a podcast interview and would not rule out that the drones could be from "outer space."

"My concern is, if it's not craft from outer space -- because I think that has to be on the table. That has to be an option -- is it our technology? Or is it Russia or Iran or China? Is there someone who's winning the arms race, and are we behind?" Mace asked during an interview on "OutKick."

"Because my question is about national security, and I hope that it's us," Mace added. "We deserve to have some answers here, because people are scared, and a lot of congressional officers are hearing from people, they're writing in with their concerns when they're seeing these drones."

Advertisement

On Monday, FBI Newark and the New Jersey State Police warned the public to stop pointing lasers at the drones or Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Authorities revealed there has been an increase in the number of pilots on planes being hit in the eyes with lasers. More concerning is people possibly firing weapons at what they believe to be a UAS that could be a manned aircraft, according to the FBI.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies have been out every night to track down drone operators acting illegally and to find the answers the public is seeking, the FBI said as it warned the public to leave the investigating to them.

"There could be dangerous and possibly deadly consequences if manned aircraft are targeted mistakenly as UAS."

Read More

Latest Headlines

GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GOP report recommends Liz Cheney face criminal investigation for Jan. 6 'witness tampering'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Republicans released their interim report Tuesday on "the politicization" of the January 6th Select Committee and recommended former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., face criminal investigation.
U.S. releases Guantanamo Bay detainee to Kenya
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. releases Guantanamo Bay detainee to Kenya
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Tuesday that Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu has been released from Guantanamo Bay, reducing the number of detainees at the controversial Cuban prison to 29.
Bipartisan spending measure averts shutdown Friday, pushes deadline back to March
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bipartisan spending measure averts shutdown Friday, pushes deadline back to March
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A bipartisan spending measure unveiled Tuesday likely averts a federal government shutdown that would have occurred Friday and moves it back until March 14 after a new Congress is seated.
New national historic landmarks cited for 'exceptional value' in telling story of U.S. history, culture
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New national historic landmarks cited for 'exceptional value' in telling story of U.S. history, culture
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday announced more than a dozen new National Historic Landmarks among a flurry of other new historical designations in recent weeks.
Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hydrogen-powered truck breaks record, travels 1,800 miles on single fill
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck has hit a new milestone, traveling more than 1,800 miles on a single fill, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday.
Montana's first transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr marries writer, fellow activist
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Montana's first transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr marries writer, fellow activist
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the first transgender lawmaker elected to the state's legislature, was married Saturday to journalist and fellow trans advocate Erin Reed.
Mangione charged in New York for 'brazen, targeted' killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mangione charged in New York for 'brazen, targeted' killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Alleged murderer Luigi Mangione faces up to life without parole in New York after being charged with murder in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Virginia lawmaker's seniority helps him defeat AOC for high-profile House committee
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Virginia lawmaker's seniority helps him defeat AOC for high-profile House committee
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A Virginia congressman beat New York. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be the Ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.
Wisconsin school shooting: City's mayor balks at releasing victim IDs as police seek motive
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Wisconsin school shooting: City's mayor balks at releasing victim IDs as police seek motive
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Law enforcement agencies in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday continued to search for a motive in Monday's Abundant Life Christian School shooting that left two dead and six others were wounded.
New FTC rule bans junk fees for tickets, hotels
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New FTC rule bans junk fees for tickets, hotels
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- In a political win for the Biden administration, the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday approved its final policy rule to ban so-called junk fees for tickets and hotels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's head of nuclear forces dies in Moscow explosion
Russia's head of nuclear forces dies in Moscow explosion
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
Father, stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing of 10-year-old Sara Sharif
U.S. adjusts H-1B visa program to allow American employers to fill jobs quickly
U.S. adjusts H-1B visa program to allow American employers to fill jobs quickly
Donald Trump's deportation plan sparks fear, doubt, skepticism
Donald Trump's deportation plan sparks fear, doubt, skepticism
At least 1 dead, many injured after Vanuatu struck by 7.3-magnitude earthquake
At least 1 dead, many injured after Vanuatu struck by 7.3-magnitude earthquake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement