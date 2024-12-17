Bipartisan spending measure averts shutdown Friday, pushes deadline back to March

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and other congressional leaders on Tuesday unveiled a temporary funding measure to avert a federal government shutdown that would have taken effect on Friday and moves that date back to March 14. Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A bipartisan spending measure unveiled Tuesday likely averts a federal government shutdown that would have occurred Friday and moves it back until March 14 after a new Congress is seated. The compromise funding measure includes more than $100 billion for natural disaster relief, including $30 billion to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Disaster Relief Fund, which was decimated following Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton decimating Florida and parts of the southeastern United States. Advertisement

The 1,547-page spending measure also allocates $10 billion in economic and disaster assistance for the nation's farmers and extends the 2018 Farm Bill one more year.

The temporary spending measure also would provide funding for the Department of Homeland Security or assess and organize a federal response to potential threats from drones if a response is needed.

The House will have to suspend its 72-hour rule to review spending measures after their text is released to ensure the measure is approved before Friday.

Senate lawmakers also will need to unanimously approve the stopgap spending measure to enable its swift passage before a government shutdown would happen on Friday.

If approved, the measure sets up a potential showdown between congressional Democrats and Republicans in March.

Advertisement

It also might cause problems for President-elect Donald Trump, who would have to deal with a possible government shutdown less than two months after being sworn in for his second term in office.

Congress is scheduled to adjourn for holiday recess on Friday and won't reconvene until January.

The total cost of the temporary funding measure was not available Tuesday evening.