Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 17, 2024 / 12:35 AM

Two Iranians charged in connection with Jordan drone strike that killed 3 U.S. soldiers

By Darryl Coote
A U.S. Army carry team carries the transfer case containing the remains of Army Sgt. Breonna Moffett during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., on February 2, 2024. Moffett was one of three American soldiers killed in Jordan in January in a drone strike attributed to Iranian-backed militant groups. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A U.S. Army carry team carries the transfer case containing the remains of Army Sgt. Breonna Moffett during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., on February 2, 2024. Moffett was one of three American soldiers killed in Jordan in January in a drone strike attributed to Iranian-backed militant groups. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Two Iranian nationals, including one residing in the United States, were charged Monday with accusations of illegally exporting drone technology to Iran, which has been linked to a drone strike that killed three U.S. soldiers and injured dozens more in Jordan early this year.

Federal prosecutors said dual U.S.-Iranian national Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi, 42, of Natick, Mass., and Mohammad Abedini, 38, of Tehran, Iran, conspired to export sophisticated electronic components from the United States to Iran in violation of U.S. export controls and sanctions.

Advertisement

Abedini is the founder of Iran-based San'at Danesh Rahpooyan Aflak Co., a navigational modules manufacturer that almost exclusively works for Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the United States designated as a foreign terrorist organization in 2019. Sadeghi works for a Massachusetts-based microelectronics manufacturer.

According to court documents, the defendants, along with others, conspired to illegally export technology from Sadeghi's employer to SDRA through the use of Switzerland-based front company Illumove, which Abedini established to evade sanctions and export controls.

Related

Prosecutors said some of components obtained through Illumove were used in SDRA's proprietary navigation system known as the Sepher Navigation System, which is used in Iran's one-way attack drones as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.

Advertisement

The two men have been charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Abedini also faces additional charges in connection to the late January drone strike on a U.S. logistics support base in Jordan that killed three U.S. soldiers and injured more than 40 others.

Court documents state FBI analysis of the Shahed drone used in the strike showed its navigation system was the one produced by Abedini's company.

"Holding culpable people accountable for the death and maiming of U.S. service men and women bravely serving our nation abroad is about as important a prosecution as there is," U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement. "These allegations make clear the grievous harm that can result when highly sophisticated American technologies subject to export controls end up in the hands of our adversaries."

If convicted, the men each face up to 20 years in prison for the IEEPA violation charge. Abedini's two additional charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death each carry a penalty of up to life in prison.

Both men were arrested Monday, Sadeghi in Massachusetts and Abedini in Italy, at the request of the United States.

Advertisement

"Today's arrests demonstrate that the Justice Department will hold accountable those who enable the Iranian regime to continue to target and kill Americans and undermine the national security of the United States," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Feds probing drone sightings say no national security, public safety risk found
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Feds probing drone sightings say no national security, public safety risk found
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said they have not found anything to suggest a recent flurry of mysterious drone sightings over the eastern United States represent a threat to national security or public safety.
Police identify 15-year-old girl as Wisconsin school shooter who killed 2, injured 6
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police identify 15-year-old girl as Wisconsin school shooter who killed 2, injured 6
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A student and a teacher are dead, and several others were injured, after a 15-year-old opened fire at a small private Christian school in southeast Wisconsin on Monday morning.
Chicago CBP seizes $81.5M of banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chicago CBP seizes $81.5M of banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago made 121 seizures over the past year, containing more than 3.2 million banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems worth more than $81.5 million.
U.S. hits North Korea with sanctions over support for Russia, ballistic missile program
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. hits North Korea with sanctions over support for Russia, ballistic missile program
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday imposed a new round of sanctions targeting North Korea over its ballistic missile program and support for Russia in the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
Airlines required to provide enhanced protections for people with disabilities under new rule
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Airlines required to provide enhanced protections for people with disabilities under new rule
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- New protections for people with disabilities on commercial airlines were unveiled Monday to ensure "safe travel with dignity." The new final rule requires more rigorous standards for accommodating wheelchairs.
Judge denies Trump request to toss hush money conviction on presidential immunity grounds
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge denies Trump request to toss hush money conviction on presidential immunity grounds
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- New York Judge Juan Merchan on Monday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's request to toss his hush money guilty verdict on the grounds of presidential immunity.
Virginia man faces decades in jail for supporting ISIS via crypto scam
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Virginia man faces decades in jail for supporting ISIS via crypto scam
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Virginia man faces decades in prison for allegedly providing ISIS "material support" via a crypto financial scheme, the U.S. government announced.
President Biden inducted into U.S. Labor Department's Hall of Honor
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
President Biden inducted into U.S. Labor Department's Hall of Honor
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was inducted Monday into the U.S. Department of Labor's Hall of Honor for his "tireless support of U.S. workers and labor unions."
Japan tech giant SoftBank's $1B investment in U.S. to create 100K jobs, Trump says
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Japan tech giant SoftBank's $1B investment in U.S. to create 100K jobs, Trump says
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday that a Japanese tech conglomerate will make a multi-billion dollar investment in the U.S. and claimed it will create scores of new jobs in artificial intelligence tech.
Supreme Court declines to hear Peter Navarro email plea
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear Peter Navarro email plea
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an effort by Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro to keep his work-related emails during the first Trump administration from the National Archives and Record Administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police identify 15-year-old girl as Wisconsin school shooter who killed 2, injured 6
Police identify 15-year-old girl as Wisconsin school shooter who killed 2, injured 6
United States tells citizens to leave Syria, citing a 'volatile and unpredictable' security situation
United States tells citizens to leave Syria, citing a 'volatile and unpredictable' security situation
More than 120 Democrats urge Biden to push for Equal Rights Amendment ratification
More than 120 Democrats urge Biden to push for Equal Rights Amendment ratification
Georgian authorities launch investigation after 12 people found dead at ski resort
Georgian authorities launch investigation after 12 people found dead at ski resort
Five remaining Bali Nine members return to Australia after 19 years in Indonesian prison
Five remaining Bali Nine members return to Australia after 19 years in Indonesian prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement