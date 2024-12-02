Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2024 / 2:14 PM

With National Guard families looking on, first lady unveils White House Christmas decorations

By Simon Druker
First Lady Jill Biden officially unveiled the seasonal holiday decorations at the White House Monday, doing so once again alongside members of the U.S. National Guard and their families. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
1 of 6 | First Lady Jill Biden officially unveiled the seasonal holiday decorations at the White House Monday, doing so once again alongside members of the U.S. National Guard and their families. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- First lady Dr. Jill Biden officially unveiled the seasonal holiday decorations at the White House Monday, doing so once again alongside members of the U.S. National Guard and their families.

"One of the privileges I have as first lady is deciding who will be the first to experience the magic of the season here at the White House. And every year, I've asked to share it with the National Guard families," Biden said during the live-streamed event.

Advertisement

Biden posed for pictures at a carousel alongside the children of National Guard members, before accompanying many of them to see the decorations.

"Don't forget to see the gingerbread house," Biden told the children, following the formal portion of the event.

Related

The Gingerbread White House includes and took over 170 combined pounds of pastillage, chocolate, royal icing and gum paste to hold together the 25 sheets of gingerbread dough and 10 sheets of sugar cookie dough that make up the massive confectionery.

The holiday event was held in conjunction with Biden's Joining Forces initiative, which supports military families. The first Christmas tree displayed during the White House tour is dedicated to Gold Star families, who have lost a family member serving in the military.

Advertisement

"The Bidens are a [National] Guard family," Biden said during the event, acknowledging her late stepson Beau Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden from his first marriage who died from cancer in 2015.

"So we understand what makes guard life so different. You don't live on bases and one day you'll be in a uniform, and the next you'll be running a small business or practicing law or teaching at a community college. You live and work and worship among civilians."

This year's theme is a "Season of Peace and Light," according to a White House media release. About 100,000 visitors will pass through the White House this holiday season.

The White House now has 83 total Christmas trees on display, covered in 28,125 ornaments. About 9,810 feet of ribbon adorn the residence, with 2,200 doves and 165,075 holiday lights.

More than 300 volunteers took more than a week to decorate the White House for Christmas.

"Now this is a special time of the year as we transform this house for the holidays," Biden said during Monday's kick-off event.

"I hope that you will find peace in the flow of the holiday season, peace in your purpose and strength in your community."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. Energy Department unveils $7.54B loan for Samsung, Stellatis EV battery plant
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
U.S. Energy Department unveils $7.54B loan for Samsung, Stellatis EV battery plant
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- DOE says a multi-billion dollar loan will jumpstart a joint project in Indiana between Stellantis and Samsung to aid battery production for the rapidly-expanding electric vehicle industry.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced his retirement effective Sunday after a 40-year career, and has been replaced by two company leaders.
Biden departs for Angola, fulfilling promise to visit Africa
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden departs for Angola, fulfilling promise to visit Africa
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden departed the United States for Angola on Sunday night, making good on his promise to visit the African continent before his term ends in January.
In complete reversal, Biden pardons son on weapons, tax evasion convictions
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
In complete reversal, Biden pardons son on weapons, tax evasion convictions
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has pardoned his son Hunter Biden on weapons and tax evasion convictions, a complete reversal from his pledge not to interfere with the duties of the U.S Justice Department.
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Five people are missing after a fishing boat capsized near the tiny southeast Alaskan village of Couverden Point, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Fire destroyed a $3 million Connecticut mansion Thursday after residents were frying a turkey in the garage, officials reported.
Man accused of killing roommate, 80, over Thanksgiving meal
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Man accused of killing roommate, 80, over Thanksgiving meal
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man allegedly killed his elderly roommate of two decades on Thursday for standing too close to the food and "often sneezes," local officials reported.
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees below average over parts of the Northern Plains to the Ohio Valley and the eastern third of the country Sunday, as snow is making post-holiday travel treacherous.
Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Charles Kushner to be the nation's ambassador to France.
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday nominated controversial political ally and fierce supporter Kash Patel to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement