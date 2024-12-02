With National Guard families looking on, first lady unveils White House Christmas decorations

1 of 6 | First Lady Jill Biden officially unveiled the seasonal holiday decorations at the White House Monday, doing so once again alongside members of the U.S. National Guard and their families. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- First lady Dr. Jill Biden officially unveiled the seasonal holiday decorations at the White House Monday, doing so once again alongside members of the U.S. National Guard and their families. "One of the privileges I have as first lady is deciding who will be the first to experience the magic of the season here at the White House. And every year, I've asked to share it with the National Guard families," Biden said during the live-streamed event. Advertisement

Biden posed for pictures at a carousel alongside the children of National Guard members, before accompanying many of them to see the decorations.

"Don't forget to see the gingerbread house," Biden told the children, following the formal portion of the event.

The Gingerbread White House includes and took over 170 combined pounds of pastillage, chocolate, royal icing and gum paste to hold together the 25 sheets of gingerbread dough and 10 sheets of sugar cookie dough that make up the massive confectionery.

The holiday event was held in conjunction with Biden's Joining Forces initiative, which supports military families. The first Christmas tree displayed during the White House tour is dedicated to Gold Star families, who have lost a family member serving in the military.

"The Bidens are a [National] Guard family," Biden said during the event, acknowledging her late stepson Beau Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden from his first marriage who died from cancer in 2015.

"So we understand what makes guard life so different. You don't live on bases and one day you'll be in a uniform, and the next you'll be running a small business or practicing law or teaching at a community college. You live and work and worship among civilians."

This year's theme is a "Season of Peace and Light," according to a White House media release. About 100,000 visitors will pass through the White House this holiday season.

The White House now has 83 total Christmas trees on display, covered in 28,125 ornaments. About 9,810 feet of ribbon adorn the residence, with 2,200 doves and 165,075 holiday lights.

More than 300 volunteers took more than a week to decorate the White House for Christmas.

"Now this is a special time of the year as we transform this house for the holidays," Biden said during Monday's kick-off event.

"I hope that you will find peace in the flow of the holiday season, peace in your purpose and strength in your community."