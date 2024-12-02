Police shoot, kill chainsaw-wielding man at Illinois senior-living facility

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A man who Illinois authorities said threatened senior-living facility residents and staff with a chainsaw on Sunday was shot to death by police.

The man, who has not been publicly identified by authorities on Monday, was apparently on the property of River Glen of St. Charles, in St. Charles, Ill., to cut down a tree Sunday, but entered the lobby of the facility shirtless and allegedly confronted residents, police said.

Authorities said they attempted to de-escalate the situation but said the man continued to threaten residents with the chainsaw. Police used a Taser in an attempt to subdue the suspect, but it did not work, they said.

The man was then shot and later was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Ill., after the shooting but he was pronounced dead after his arrival.

Residents and police were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

"[Illinois State Police] will conduct a thorough investigation into the use of force portion of this incident," the state police said, according to the Daily Herald. " After its completion, ISP will turn all reports over to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office for an independent review of the facts."

A spokesperson for River Glen of St. Charles said the person was never authorized to enter the facility.

"We are deeply grateful for the swift action of our team and law enforcement," the spokesperson said, according to WLS-TV. "We want to emphasize that our community is secure, and all of our residents and staff members are safe. We are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation of this isolated incident."