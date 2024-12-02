Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2024 / 1:23 PM

U.S. Energy Department unveils $7.54B loan for Samsung, Stellatis EV battery plant

By Chris Benson
DOE officials estimate StarPlus batteries will replace about 260 million gallons of petroleum waste per year. The project will produce at full capacity about 67 GWh of batteries which will be enough to supply approximately 670,000 vehicles annually. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
DOE officials estimate StarPlus batteries will replace about 260 million gallons of petroleum waste per year. The project will produce at full capacity about 67 GWh of batteries which will be enough to supply approximately 670,000 vehicles annually. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday announced a multi-billion dollar loan to jumpstart a joint project in Indiana between Stellantis and Samsung to aid battery production for the rapidly expanding electric vehicle industry.

The Energy Department's Loan Programs Office announced a $7.54 billion conditional loan commitment to StarPlus Energy LLC which, if finalized, will help finance construction of up to two lithium-ion battery cell and module manufacturing facilities in Kokomo, Ind., according to a release.

Advertisement

StarPlus is a joint venture between FCA US LLC -- a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. -- and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

The loan commitment includes more than $6 billion in principal financing and about $688 million in capitalized interest.

Related

The department said the project will "greatly expand" EV battery manufacturing capacity in North America and will "reduce America's reliance on adversarial foreign nations like China, as well as other foreign sourcing of EV batteries."

Energy Department officials estimate the use of StarPlus batteries will replace about 260 million gallons of petroleum waste per year. The project will produce at full capacity about 67 GWh of batteries which will be enough to supply approximately 670,000 vehicles annually.

Advertisement

According to the department, the project is expected to create roughly 3,200 construction jobs at its peak, up to 2,800 jobs in operations and "hundreds" of additional jobs at a nearby supplier park.

It added the output from the new Indiana plants will be sold to Stellantis for its use in EV models to likewise be sold in North America.

The news of the loan arrived the day after Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares abruptly resigned following a precipitous drop in stock value this year.

Meanwhile, the StarPlus venture is currently developing electro-mechanical apprenticeships approved by the Department of Labor.

However, the Energy Department pointed out that while the conditional commitment does indicate the federal government's intent to finance the business project, certain technical, legal, environmental and financial conditions first must be met prior to the department entering a "definitive" stage to fund a loan.

In addition, the Energy Department said StarPlus will partner with local educational institutions -- such as Ivy Tech Kokomo and Purdue Polytech -- to ensure local workers have the training required to fill the jobs. Federal LPO borrowers are required to develop and implement a comprehensive Community Benefits Plan.

The new StarPlus facilities in Indiana will be constructed under an agreement overseen by the National Maintenance Agreement Policy Committee.

Advertisement

All local building trades unions are signatories of the National Maintenance Agreement to help ensure workforce continuity and mitigate project delays.

Energy said the CBP's "ensure borrowers meaningfully engage with community and labor stakeholders to create good-paying jobs and improve the well-being of the local community and workers."

Latest Headlines

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced his retirement effective Sunday after a 40-year career, and has been replaced by two company leaders.
Biden departs for Angola, fulfilling promise to visit Africa
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden departs for Angola, fulfilling promise to visit Africa
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden departed the United States for Angola on Sunday night, making good on his promise to visit the African continent before his term ends in January.
In complete reversal, Biden pardons son on weapons, tax evasion convictions
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
In complete reversal, Biden pardons son on weapons, tax evasion convictions
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has pardoned his son Hunter Biden on weapons and tax evasion convictions, a complete reversal from his pledge not to interfere with the duties of the U.S Justice Department.
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Five people are missing after a fishing boat capsized near the tiny southeast Alaskan village of Couverden Point, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Fire destroyed a $3 million Connecticut mansion Thursday after residents were frying a turkey in the garage, officials reported.
Man accused of killing roommate, 80, over Thanksgiving meal
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Man accused of killing roommate, 80, over Thanksgiving meal
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man allegedly killed his elderly roommate of two decades on Thursday for standing too close to the food and "often sneezes," local officials reported.
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees below average over parts of the Northern Plains to the Ohio Valley and the eastern third of the country Sunday, as snow is making post-holiday travel treacherous.
Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Charles Kushner to be the nation's ambassador to France.
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday nominated controversial political ally and fierce supporter Kash Patel to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned the BRICS nations they will face a 100% tariff in U.S. domestic markets if they proceed with plans to create a new currency to compete with the dollar.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns amid falling sales
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement