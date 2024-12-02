Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2024 / 9:59 PM

8 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood

By Darryl Coote

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Eight people were shot, including three fatally, Monday afternoon at a social gathering in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported to police around 2:10 p.m. CST in the 3500 block of West 59th Street, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein told reporters in a press conference.

Little about the incident was known as of Monday night. Hein said investigators were still conducting interviews.

He described the victims as being four men and four women between the ages of 20 and 35. All were Hispanic.

Three of the men succumbed to their injuries.

Six of the victims were located at the scene and were transported by ambulance to the hospital. The other two victims self-transported, he said.

Asked if any of the victims were migrants, Hein retorted that their immigration status "is irrelevant at this time."

"We have eight victims, and we're going to solve this crime and find the individuals responsible for this heinous, terrible incident," he said, calling on members of the public with information about the shooting to contact the authorities.

He added that police have previously received calls at the residence where the shooting took place.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Hein said the victims had been attending an unspecified social gathering.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, a non-advocacy group that tallies gun violence across the United States, there have been at least 473 mass shootings with four or more victims so far this year.

Latest Headlines

President-elect Trump to attend reopening of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
President-elect Trump to attend reopening of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday that he will travel to Paris on Saturday to attend the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, marking his first overseas trip since winning re-election last month.
TSA says Sunday was busiest day of air travel ever
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
TSA says Sunday was busiest day of air travel ever
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- This week the Transportation Security Administration saw its busiest day ever in air travel with minimal disruptions, according to reports.
Biden administration announces additional $725M security aid for Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration announces additional $725M security aid for Ukraine
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Monday announced a $725 million security assistance package for Ukraine in its war against invading Russia. The assistance includes artillery, rockets and air defense capabilities.
Accused NYC subway killer painted as hero by defense in closing arguments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Accused NYC subway killer painted as hero by defense in closing arguments
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Closing arguments happened Monday in the trial of accused New York City subway killer Daniel Penny as his defense tried to paint Penny as a modern-day savior.
With National Guard families looking on, first lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
With National Guard families looking on, first lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- First lady. Jill Biden officially unveiled the seasonal holiday decorations at the White House Monday, doing so once again alongside members of the U.S. National Guard and their families.
Search for missing 7-year-old suspended after 2 bodies found in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Search for missing 7-year-old suspended after 2 bodies found in Gulf of Mexico
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard "indefinitely suspended" its search for 7-year-old Hunter Slezak who went missing days ago on a boating trip with his father and a family friend under still unclear circumstances.
U.S. Energy Department unveils $7.54B loan for Samsung, Stellantis EV battery plant
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Energy Department unveils $7.54B loan for Samsung, Stellantis EV battery plant
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- DOE says a multi-billion dollar loan will jumpstart a joint project in Indiana between Stellantis and Samsung to aid battery production for the rapidly-expanding electric vehicle industry.
Texas woman arrested after 70 pounds of marijuana found in London-bound suitcases
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas woman arrested after 70 pounds of marijuana found in London-bound suitcases
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Texas woman faces felony drug charges after police said they found more than 70 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in her luggage bound for London from Washington Dulles International Airport.
Police shoot, kill chainsaw-wielding man at Illinois senior-living facility
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police shoot, kill chainsaw-wielding man at Illinois senior-living facility
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A man who Illinois authorities said threatened senior-living facility residents and staff with a chainsaw on Sunday was shot to death by police.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced his retirement effective Sunday after a 40-year career, and has been replaced by two company leaders.
