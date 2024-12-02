8 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Eight people were shot, including three fatally, Monday afternoon at a social gathering in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported to police around 2:10 p.m. CST in the 3500 block of West 59th Street, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein told reporters in a press conference.

Advertisement

Little about the incident was known as of Monday night. Hein said investigators were still conducting interviews.

He described the victims as being four men and four women between the ages of 20 and 35. All were Hispanic.

Three of the men succumbed to their injuries.

Six of the victims were located at the scene and were transported by ambulance to the hospital. The other two victims self-transported, he said.

Asked if any of the victims were migrants, Hein retorted that their immigration status "is irrelevant at this time."

"We have eight victims, and we're going to solve this crime and find the individuals responsible for this heinous, terrible incident," he said, calling on members of the public with information about the shooting to contact the authorities.

Advertisement

He added that police have previously received calls at the residence where the shooting took place.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Hein said the victims had been attending an unspecified social gathering.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, a non-advocacy group that tallies gun violence across the United States, there have been at least 473 mass shootings with four or more victims so far this year.