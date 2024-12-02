Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2024 / 12:05 AM

Biden departs for Angola, fulfilling promise to visit Africa

By Darryl Coote
US President Joe Biden departed the United States for Angola on Sunday after giving remarks to commemorate World AIDS Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
US President Joe Biden departed the United States for Angola on Sunday after giving remarks to commemorate World AIDS Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden departed the United States for Angola on Sunday night, fulfilling his promise to visit the African continent before his term ends in January.

Biden boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after 10 p.m. EST Sunday. He is scheduled to arrive in Sal, Cabo Verde, Monday morning for a brief refueling stop and a 9 a.m. local time meeting with Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva of Cabo Verde.

Advertisement

Afterward, he will depart the West African island nation for Luanda, Angola, where he is expected to arrive around 6 p.m., according to an itinerary provided by the White House press pool.

He will return to the United States on Thursday.

Related

Biden had pledged to visit Africa in late 2022 during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in 2022. With the trip, Biden becomes the first U.S. president to visit the region since President Barack Obama visited in 2015. He also becomes the first sitting president to ever visit Angola.

Advertisement

Senior Biden administration officials told reporters during a press call on the trip over the weekend, that the president aims to deepen the United States' relationship not only with Angola but with other African nations, where Russia and China have significantly increased their influence in recent years.

While in Luanda, Biden is expected to deliver remarks alongside President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço. He will laying out their countries' shared history and enduring relationship.

"He'll discuss how, together with our African partners, the U.S. is working to narrow the infrastructure gap in Africa, expand economic opportunities on the continent, expand technological and scientific cooperation, and bolster peace and security," according to a senior administration official, who described the trip as "historic."

Biden is also expected make several announcements during the trip, including 12 deals in Angola with a combined value of $6.9 billion.

A series of "deliverables" will also be announced, the official said, adding they will be related to global health security, agribusiness, security cooperation and preserving Angola's cultural heritage. Biden is also expected to voice his support for Angola's nomination of the Kwanza Corridor to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The officials said the the trip will "put us back on the field" to compete against investment from Russia but specifically China, which has put tens of billions of dollars into projects across the continent.

Advertisement

They said that while the administration doesn't oppose Chinese investment in Africa, it has to have meaningful impact on the lives of the local communities.

They are hearing from the people on the continent that they want an alternative from Beijing investment, and Biden will present the United States as that alternative.

"That is the choice that is now available to countries throughout the region. Not looking at, 'Do I have to accept Chinese investment with low standards and child labor and corruption?' -- but 'Do I have another offering to compare it to?' And again, this is what President Biden has wanted to transform our relationship in the region, is to offer a different -- more investment, but with higher standards," the official said.

Latest Headlines

In complete reversal, Biden pardons son on weapons, tax evasion convictions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In complete reversal, Biden pardons son on weapons, tax evasion convictions
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has pardoned his son Hunter Biden on weapons and tax evasion convictions, a complete reversal from his pledge not to interfere with the duties of the U.S Justice Department.
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Five people are missing after a fishing boat capsized near the tiny southeast Alaskan village of Couverden Point, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Fire destroyed a $3 million Connecticut mansion Thursday after residents were frying a turkey in the garage, officials reported.
Man accused of killing roommate, 80, over Thanksgiving meal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man accused of killing roommate, 80, over Thanksgiving meal
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man allegedly killed his elderly roommate of two decades on Thursday for standing too close to the food and "often sneezes," local officials reported.
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees below average over parts of the Northern Plains to the Ohio Valley and the eastern third of the country Sunday, as snow is making post-holiday travel treacherous.
Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Charles Kushner to be the nation's ambassador to France.
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump nominates controversial loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday nominated controversial political ally and fierce supporter Kash Patel to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump promises 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they create rival currency
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday warned the BRICS nations they will face a 100% tariff in U.S. domestic markets if they proceed with plans to create a new currency to compete with the dollar.
House speaker condemns bomb threats against New England Democrats
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House speaker condemns bomb threats against New England Democrats
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Political opponents are not "enemies," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on Saturday after reports of House and Senate Democrats receiving bomb threats over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Safety behind Southwest Airlines move to end in-flight service earlier
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Safety behind Southwest Airlines move to end in-flight service earlier
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines is ending in-flight service earlier than it previously did in an effort to reduce the risk of injury to its cabin crews.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
Palestinian chef behind Gaza Soup Kitchen slain in Israeli strike
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
Iranian official says government will take steps to reform new hijab restrictions
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Snow keeps 'coming and coming' in the frigid Northeast, snarls traffic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement