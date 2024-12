A Thanksgiving turkey. Photo courtesy of Pixabay /PublicDomanPictures

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man allegedly killed his elderly roommate of two decades on Thursday for standing too close to the food and "often sneezes," local officials reported. Frank Griswold, 80, was going into the kitchen to wash dishes Thursday when his roommate Richard Lombardi, 65, shoved him away from the Thanksgiving meal, Plymouth County District Attorney's Office alleged in a statement. Advertisement

In an interview with police, Lombardi said that Griswold "often sneezes" and he didn't want anything to "contaminate the food," according to court documents obtained by WCVB.

Lombardi, 65, and Griswold argued earlier in the day about the older roommate standing too close to the food as it was cooking.

He said he found Griswold "too close" to the food when he went into the kitchen and shoved Griswold, who fell to the ground. Lombard "surmised that Frank Griswold's feet got tangled up, and he fell and hit his head on the floor," WCVB reported.

When Griswold did not get up, Lombardi called 911. First responders found Griswold unconscious and "laying face-up on the floor in the kitchen in a pool of blood", lawyers told the court, the outlet reported.

The two roommates had been friends for three decades and had been living together for more than 20 years, the outlet added.

Lombardi has been charged with assault and battery on a person 60 and over, causing serious injury, and involuntary manslaughters. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled in court on Dec. 4.