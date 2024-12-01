Advertisement
Dec. 1, 2024 / 4:51 PM

Mansion destroyed by fire after owners fry turkey in garage

By Mark Moran
Fire leveled a $3-million Connecticut mansion Thursday after residents tried to fry a turkey in the garage. Photo courtesy of Weston Volunteer Fire Department.
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Fire destroyed a $3 million Connecticut mansion Thursday after residents fried a turkey in the garage, officials said.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at about 3:40 p.m. EST by an automatic fire alarm on Weston Road in an upscale neighborhood, the Weston Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement. More 911 calls soon followed.

The mansion was found engulfed in flames, the fire spreading from the garage to the rest of the house by the time firefighters arrived.

"When we arrived, the whole garage end of the house was on fire - like a third of the house," Weston Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Pokorny told CT Insider. "It accelerated really rapidly."

The 10,000-square-foot house was worth approximately $2.8 million and had been hosting 25 people for the holiday when the fire broke out, the outlet reported.

Pokorny said the water supply was not an issue in the largely rural and heavily treed area

"Really, the issue was the fire had progressed so much by the time we arrived on scene," he said.

No injuries were reported. Everyone who was in the house escaped. Video posted by Weston Today showed that the house was completely destroyed, reduced to smoking rubble.

The 11-bedroom, 9-and-a-half-bath home was built in 1998 on a 2.07-acre lot overlooking Held Pond in Fairfield County, 17 miles west of Bridgeport, a property listing said.

Crews from several fire departments battled the fire for 16 hours.

