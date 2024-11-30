Advertisement
Nov. 30, 2024 / 5:03 PM

Trump nominates Charles Kushner for ambassador to France

By Mike Heuer
President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday announced his nomination of Charles Kushner, father of son-in-law Jared Kushner, as ambassador to France. Pool Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI
President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday announced his nomination of Charles Kushner, father of son-in-law Jared Kushner, as ambassador to France. Pool Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Charles Kushner to be the nation's ambassador to France.

He also is the father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump.

"I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner of New Jersey to serve as the U.S. ambassador to France," Trump announced Saturday in a post on Truth Social. "He is a business leader, philanthropist and deal-maker who will be a strong advocate representing our country and its interests."

Kushner, 70, is the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies, which Trump called "one of the largest and most successful privately held real estate firms."

Trump said Charles Kushner was recognized as New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, was appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, was commissioner and chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and a board member of several colleges and universities.

"Together, we will strengthen America's partnership with France, our oldest ally and one of our greatest," Trump said.

Kushner also was among 26 people Trump pardoned in 2020 after Kushner years earlier pleaded guilty 16 counts of tax evasion, one count of lying to the Federal Election Commission and one count of retaliating against a federal witness in a case prosecuted by Chris Christie.

Christie was the U.S. attorney for New Jersey in the early 2000s and said Kushner in 2003 retaliated against brother-in-law William Schulder, who was cooperating with a federal investigation in the case against Kushner.

Federal law enforcement investigated Kushner for allegedly making illegal campaign contributions.

Christie said Kushner hired an alleged prostitute to entice Kushner into having sex with her in a motel room in which a hidden camera was placed and recorded the tryst.

Kushner afterward allegedly sent a copy of the video to his sister, but she and Schulder took the tape to federal investigators.

The federal investigators tracked down the alleged prostitute, who cooperated in the case against Kushner.

