House speaker condemns bomb threats against New England Democrats

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Saturday condemned bomb hoaxes targeting Democratic Party lawmakers on the morning of Thanksgiving Day. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Political opponents are not "enemies," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Saturday after reports of House and Senate Democrats receiving bomb threats over the Thanksgiving holiday. "This is dangerous and insane behavior," Johnson said Saturday in a post on X. Advertisement

"Regardless of what party you belong to, your political opponents are not your enemies," Johnson said. "This is now who we are in America."

At least nine Democratic Party lawmakers said they received bomb threats Thanksgiving morning. They are all five of Connecticut's House Democrats (John Larson, Joe Courtney, Rosa DeLaurio, Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes) and one senator, Chris Murphy.

Also receiving threats were Reps. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Seth Magaziner of Rhode Island, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The office of House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said each bomb threat ended with "MAGA," which is a reference to President-elect Donald Trump's "Make American Great Again" slogan.

Jeffries' office has requested "maximum protection" for lawmakers and their family members following the threats.

Several Republican lawmakers and Trump cabinet nominees also received bomb threats and were subject to swatting calls over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lee Zeldin, whom Trump has nominated to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said a bomb threat to his home had a "pro-Palestinian-themed message."

Initial investigations into the various threats showed no actual bombs were placed and no one physically was harmed.

The investigations have not determined if the threats were done to sow political division within the United States following the Nov. 5 general election.