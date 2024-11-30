Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2024 / 3:13 PM

House speaker condemns bomb threats against New England Democrats

By Mike Heuer
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Saturday condemned bomb hoaxes targeting Democratic Party lawmakers on the morning of Thanksgiving Day. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Saturday condemned bomb hoaxes targeting Democratic Party lawmakers on the morning of Thanksgiving Day. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Political opponents are not "enemies," House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Saturday after reports of House and Senate Democrats receiving bomb threats over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"This is dangerous and insane behavior," Johnson said Saturday in a post on X.

Advertisement

"Regardless of what party you belong to, your political opponents are not your enemies," Johnson said. "This is now who we are in America."

At least nine Democratic Party lawmakers said they received bomb threats Thanksgiving morning. They are all five of Connecticut's House Democrats (John Larson, Joe Courtney, Rosa DeLaurio, Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes) and one senator, Chris Murphy.

Related

Also receiving threats were Reps. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Seth Magaziner of Rhode Island, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The office of House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said each bomb threat ended with "MAGA," which is a reference to President-elect Donald Trump's "Make American Great Again" slogan.

Jeffries' office has requested "maximum protection" for lawmakers and their family members following the threats.

Advertisement

Several Republican lawmakers and Trump cabinet nominees also received bomb threats and were subject to swatting calls over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lee Zeldin, whom Trump has nominated to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said a bomb threat to his home had a "pro-Palestinian-themed message."

Initial investigations into the various threats showed no actual bombs were placed and no one physically was harmed.

The investigations have not determined if the threats were done to sow political division within the United States following the Nov. 5 general election.

Latest Headlines

Safety behind Southwest Airlines move to end in-flight service earlier
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Safety behind Southwest Airlines move to end in-flight service earlier
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines is ending in-flight service earlier than it previously did in an effort to reduce the risk of injury to its cabin crews.
Foul weather brings massive snowfalls to Great Lakes, bitter cold to Midwest, Southeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Foul weather brings massive snowfalls to Great Lakes, bitter cold to Midwest, Southeast
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Great Lakes region on Saturday began digging out from the season's first major snowstorm as the Midwest and Plains shivered under an arctic blast forecast to spread over the eastern third of the country.
Up to 6 feet of snow takes aim at western N.Y., interstate highways closed
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Up to 6 feet of snow takes aim at western N.Y., interstate highways closed
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Emergencies were declared in western New York and parts of Pennsylvania on Friday as a post-Thanksgiving storm was set to produce life-threatening snowfalls of up to 6 feet in areas east of lakes Ontario and Erie.
At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- All five House Democrats from Connecticut and one of the state's two Democratic Senators reported receiving bomb threats the morning of Thanksgiving Day.
9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 1 day ago
9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Nine people are accused of running a multi-state money laundering organization that handled $20 million from internet fraud, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
21 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for Macy's parade disruption
U.S. News // 1 day ago
21 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for Macy's parade disruption
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department arrested 21 pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route for about five minutes on Thursday.
Biden calls proposed Trump tariffs 'counterproductive'
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Biden calls proposed Trump tariffs 'counterproductive'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada would harm relations between the United States and Mexico and Canada, President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday.
Biden delivers final Thanksgiving message; Trump says next year will be better
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Biden delivers final Thanksgiving message; Trump says next year will be better
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden expressed his "gratitude to the American people" and called the United states the "greatest country on Earth" during his final Thanksgiving proclamation as president.
Cancer won't stop former strangers from spending Thanksgiving together for ninth year
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Cancer won't stop former strangers from spending Thanksgiving together for ninth year
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- After meeting almost a decade ago entirely by chance, a grandmother in Arizona and the young stranger she now calls a friend will have Thanksgiving dinner together Thursday for the ninth year in a row.
Beware: Fraudsters seek to trick you with online Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Beware: Fraudsters seek to trick you with online Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Attention holiday shoppers: It's not safe searching for deals online
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Up to 6 feet of snow takes aim at western N.Y., interstate highways closed
Up to 6 feet of snow takes aim at western N.Y., interstate highways closed
Trudeau warns of economic damage from Trump's tariffs, flies to Fla. for meeting
Trudeau warns of economic damage from Trump's tariffs, flies to Fla. for meeting
Hezbollah chief speaks of 'high coordination' with Lebanese Army to apply cease-fire
Hezbollah chief speaks of 'high coordination' with Lebanese Army to apply cease-fire
Al-Qaida-linked group claims major advance in Syria; army says it's fighting back
Al-Qaida-linked group claims major advance in Syria; army says it's fighting back
4 seriously injured after Hamas gunman opens fire on bus in West Bank attack
4 seriously injured after Hamas gunman opens fire on bus in West Bank attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement