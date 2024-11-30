Advertisement
Nov. 30, 2024 / 2:41 PM

Foul weather brings massive snowfalls to Great Lakes, bitter cold to Midwest, Southeast

By Don Jacobson
Cars and trucks are stranded along State Route 5 in Portland, N.Y., on Saturday as the region was inundated by up to 4 feet of lake effect snow. Heavy snow in the Great Lakes and bitter cold in the Midwest and Southeast were the rule over the holiday weekend. Photo courtesy New York State Police/Facebook
1 of 2 | Cars and trucks are stranded along State Route 5 in Portland, N.Y., on Saturday as the region was inundated by up to 4 feet of lake effect snow. Heavy snow in the Great Lakes and bitter cold in the Midwest and Southeast were the rule over the holiday weekend. Photo courtesy New York State Police/Facebook

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Great Lakes region on Saturday began digging out from the season's first major snowstorm as the Midwest and Plains shivered under an arctic blast forecast to spread over the eastern third of the country.

Tremendous amounts of lake-effect snow were blanketing parts of New York and Pennsylvania located east of lakes Erie and Ontario by early Saturday afternoon. More than 3 feet of snow was forecast for Watertown, N.Y., in the eastern Lake Ontario region through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Lake-effect snowfall totals of 4 to 6 feet were predicted for Erie County, Pa., along the southern shore of Lake Erie, through Monday, the weather service said. Accumulations of 10 to 20 inches were predicted for Saturday with an additional 10 to 15 inches possible Sunday through Monday.

Officials warned that roads, especially bridges and overpasses, would be hazardous with visibilities dropping below one-quarter mile due to falling and blowing snow, creating whiteout conditions. Travel "is impossible" and should be postponed, they warned.

Erie County, Pa., was placed under a local disaster emergency. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has activated the Pennsylvania National Guard, "who are now on the ground to help any stranded drivers and make sure emergency responders can get to folks who need them.

"I've also signed a disaster declaration for Erie County to send all necessary resources to the area," he added.

County officials urged residents to reserve 911 calls for "life-or-death emergencies only" due to "ongoing severe weather and high call volumes.

"Our emergency responders are experiencing an overwhelming number of calls, and it's crucial that the system remains available for those in immediate danger," they said.

Both directions of Interstate 90 were closed from Interstate 79 to the New York state line, as was Interstate 86's westbound lanes from I-90 to the New York border. Vehicle restrictions were in place along larger sections of the two freeways.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it is "engaging additional resources to expedite cleanup efforts from the winter storm affecting the northwest corner of the state."

"This storm presents a unique challenge to our staff, and everyone involved," PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty said in a statement. "With snow intensities ranging from two to four inches per hour for extended periods of time, we are working as hard as possible to make the roads safe and passable."

McNulty advised motorists to "please stay home and avoid all non-essential travel to allow our team time to do their jobs."

In western New York, state police warned motorists to stay off the region's roads and reported troopers have been handing out food and water to stranded motorists.

The New York State Thruway was closed heading westbound at Exit 57 in Fredonia, N.Y., as snow totals of up to 6 feet were predicted in the state's North Country and 4 feet in Western New York.

"As New Yorkers face this lake effect snowstorm, I urge New Yorkers in impacted regions to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. "My administration is working around the clock with our state agencies and over 100 National Guard members on the ground to support local communities. Please heed travel advisories and look out for one another. Together, we will weather this storm."

Elsewhere in the country, the weather story was far-below-normal temperatures caused by the coldest outbreak of arctic air so far this season.

Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees below average over parts of the Northern Plains and about 10 degrees below average over parts of the eastern third of the country through Monday, the weather service advised.

The outbreak triggered a freeze warning over the central Gulf Coast states to the Southeast. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 were expected across portions of Florida's Big Bend and Panhandle regions as well as in south central and southwest Georgia.

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the National Weather Service in Tallahassee warned. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

