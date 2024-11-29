Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2024 / 6:56 PM

Up to 6 feet of snow takes aim at western N.Y., interstate highways closed

By Don Jacobson
A lake-effect blizzard is expected to bring up to 6 feet of snow to the Watertown, N.Y., area of east of Lake Ontario over the next several days, forecasters said Friday. This image depicts expected snowfalls just through Saturday morning. Image courtesy National Weather Service
A lake-effect blizzard is expected to bring up to 6 feet of snow to the Watertown, N.Y., area of east of Lake Ontario over the next several days, forecasters said Friday. This image depicts expected snowfalls just through Saturday morning. Image courtesy National Weather Service

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Emergencies were declared in western New York and parts of Pennsylvania on Friday as a post-Thanksgiving storm was set to produce life-threatening snowfalls of up to 6 feet in areas east of lakes Ontario and Erie.

Total accumulations of 4 to 6 feet were forecast for the cities of Oswego, Watertown and Lowville, N.Y., in the eastern Lake Ontario region over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service, with the greatest accumulations expected near Watertown and the northern Tug Hill region.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, accumulations from 3 to 4 feet were forecast for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Erie counties of New York.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible with deep snow cover on roads and extremely poor visibility," the weather service said. "The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute."

Related

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 in both directions from I-79 to the New York state line in Erie County due to the lake-effect snow, while the New York State Thruway Authority closed I-90 to all westbound vehicles from Exit 59 in Fredonia, N.Y.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochel issued a State of Emergency effective as of 3 p.m. EST Friday in Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wyoming counties.

Advertisement

"This is a very serious storm," she said. "People have gotten a little complacent because the fall and the winter thus far have been pretty mild. But I want everyone to take this seriously. "

The declaration put the National Guard on standby while nearly 6,000 utility crews stood ready to restore power if necessary, Hochel said.

"The good news may be that we don't expect the high winds that would normally bring power lines down," she added. "We are so accustomed to this kind of storm. We don't love it, but it is part of who we are as New Yorkers, especially western New York and the North Country. And we're ready to be ready for any scenario."

Latest Headlines

At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- All five House Democrats from Connecticut and one of the state's two Democratic Senators reported receiving bomb threats the morning of Thanksgiving Day.
9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Nine people are accused of running a multi-state money laundering organization that handled $20 million from internet fraud, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
21 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for Macy's parade disruption
U.S. News // 1 day ago
21 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for Macy's parade disruption
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department arrested 21 pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route for about five minutes on Thursday.
Biden calls proposed Trump tariffs 'counterproductive'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden calls proposed Trump tariffs 'counterproductive'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada would harm relations between the United States and Mexico and Canada, President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday.
Biden delivers final Thanksgiving message; Trump says next year will be better
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden delivers final Thanksgiving message; Trump says next year will be better
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden expressed his "gratitude to the American people" and called the United states the "greatest country on Earth" during his final Thanksgiving proclamation as president.
Cancer won't stop former strangers from spending Thanksgiving together for ninth year
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Cancer won't stop former strangers from spending Thanksgiving together for ninth year
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- After meeting almost a decade ago entirely by chance, a grandmother in Arizona and the young stranger she now calls a friend will have Thanksgiving dinner together Thursday for the ninth year in a row.
Beware: Fraudsters seek to trick you with online Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Beware: Fraudsters seek to trick you with online Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Attention holiday shoppers: It's not safe searching for deals online
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with Donald Trump in Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with Donald Trump in Florida
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has met with Donald Trump, confirmed by the president-elect's incoming deputy chief of policy.
Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez seeks new trial over inadmissible evidence shown to jury
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez seeks new trial over inadmissible evidence shown to jury
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Bob Menendez has asked a judge to dismiss his bribery and corruption conviction and order a new trial.
Feds can't destroy razor wire Texas installed near Eagle Pass, appeals court rules
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Feds can't destroy razor wire Texas installed near Eagle Pass, appeals court rules
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday stopped the federal government from destroying a fence of razor wire that Texas installed along the U.S.-Mexico border near Eagle Pass.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
9 charged in alleged $20M multi-state money laundering scheme
Amazon workers in over 20 countries begin Black Friday strike
Amazon workers in over 20 countries begin Black Friday strike
At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving
At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving
Police and protesters clash in Tbilisi after PM suspends Georgia's EU bid
Police and protesters clash in Tbilisi after PM suspends Georgia's EU bid
Women's tennis pro Świątek suspended for banned substance
Women's tennis pro Świątek suspended for banned substance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement