Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 28, 2024 / 1:01 AM

Three dead, one hospitalized following Cybertruck crash in California

By Darryl Coote

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and a fourth has been hospitalized with serious injuries after their Tesla Cybertruck was involved in a single-vehicle collision and became engulfed in flames in northern California, authorities said.

Police Chief Jeremy Bowers in Piedmont, a city of some 10,600 people just outside Oakland, Calif., told reporters in a press conference that the crash occurred at the intersection of Hampton Road and King Avenue just after 3 a.m. local time Wednesday.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation, with Bowers stating that there is no indication that a mechanical issue was a primary reason. He added that speed likely played a contributing factor.

He said the four people had left an unidentified function in the Cybertruck prior to the crash, which an iPhone inside the vehicle had notified police of at 3:08 a.m.

Related

Bowers said officers arrived two minutes later to find the vehicle "fully engulfed in flames" and a bystander trying to extract an occupant from it.

Officers attempted to put out the flames with extinguishers, which failed to do so because of the fire's intensity, he said.

Firefighters, who arrived on scene at 3:16 a.m., were able to quickly put out the flames, Piedmont Fire Chief David Brannigan said.

Advertisement

"Due to the quick nature of being able to suppress the fire, we don't think the main lithium batteries were on fire, but that's going to be determined by the investigation," Brannigan said.

The sole survivor of the crash had been pulled from the Cybertruck by a motorist who may have been leaving the same function as the victims, Bowers explained.

Brannigan said the unidentified motorist "probably saved a life."

"It's good to know that somebody was willing to help," he said.

The identities of the victims would not be released to the public at this time, Bowers said, out of respect for the families' privacy.

He told reporters that the crash is going to have a lasting impact on Piedmont.

"This is a very tight-knit community and this is a community that is going to rally around members that are affected by this tragedy," he said. "But there's no doubt this is going to be immensely impactful for this community. It already has been and it will continue to be so."

The Cybertruck, produced Tesla, which is owned by Elon Musk, went on sale in November of last year. Since then, it has been subjected to six recalls, with the most recent being issued earlier this month.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Ohio law bans transgender youth from using school bathrooms aligned with their gender identity
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ohio law bans transgender youth from using school bathrooms aligned with their gender identity
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill banning transgender K-12 students from using school bathrooms consistent with their transgender identity. They can only use the bathrooms matching birth-assigned gender.
For holiday, U.S. service members receive messages of thanks, meals of plenty
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
For holiday, U.S. service members receive messages of thanks, meals of plenty
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin placed pre-holiday calls on Tuesday and Wednesday to members of each branch of the U.S. military to wish them a happy Thanksgiving.
Trump wants to meet with North Korea's Kim, who says that won't happen
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump wants to meet with North Korea's Kim, who says that won't happen
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump wants to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to ease tensions in Korea, but Kim has cast doubt on such a meeting occurring.
Judge holds NYC in contempt over 'grave' prison conditions on Rikers Island
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge holds NYC in contempt over 'grave' prison conditions on Rikers Island
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A judge ruled New York City is now in contempt over "grave" conditions at the Rikers Island prison complex, with a federal takeover of the system now seen increasingly as likely in a years-long legal battle.
Trump Cabinet picks targeted with bomb threats, swatting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump Cabinet picks targeted with bomb threats, swatting
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet and administration picks said they were targeted by bomb threats and swatting calls Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Keith Kellogg was appointed Wednesday as a special envoy to Ukraine and Russia. He served during the first Trump administration as chief of staff of the National Security Council.
Inclement weather to accompany turkey dinner for Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Inclement weather to accompany turkey dinner for Thanksgiving
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Almost on cue, some of the coldest weather of the year, including disruptive storms, are planning to become uninvited guests during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Key inflation metric rises 0.2% in October, 2.3% annually, in line with expectations
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Key inflation metric rises 0.2% in October, 2.3% annually, in line with expectations
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation in October rose 0.2%, an increase of 2.3% from a year ago. The Wednesday estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis was in line with Dow Jones expectations.
Trump nominates Florida businessman John Phelan to be secretary of U.S. Navy
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump nominates Florida businessman John Phelan to be secretary of U.S. Navy
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has tapped businessman and art collector John Phelan to lead the U.S. Navy, according to a statement.
3,000 fake Gibson electric guitars valued at $18 million seized in California
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
3,000 fake Gibson electric guitars valued at $18 million seized in California
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Thousands of fake Gibson electric guitars were seized this week in California that could have sold for millions of dollars, according to officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Analysis: New reality convinced Hezbollah, Israel to accept truce agreement
Analysis: New reality convinced Hezbollah, Israel to accept truce agreement
Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday
Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday
3,000 fake Gibson electric guitars valued at $18 million seized in California
3,000 fake Gibson electric guitars valued at $18 million seized in California
Trump wants to meet with North Korea's Kim, who says that won't happen
Trump wants to meet with North Korea's Kim, who says that won't happen
South Korean births grow at highest rate in 14 years, reversing trend
South Korean births grow at highest rate in 14 years, reversing trend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement