Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 28, 2024 / 3:38 AM

Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez seeks new trial over inadmissible evidence shown to jury

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) speaks to the press when he exits Manhattan federal after being found guilty on all charges in his federal corruption trial on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in New York City. His lawyers on Wednesday asked the judge to throw out his conviction and order a new trial. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) speaks to the press when he exits Manhattan federal after being found guilty on all charges in his federal corruption trial on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in New York City. His lawyers on Wednesday asked the judge to throw out his conviction and order a new trial. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Bob Menendez has asked a judge to dismiss his bribery and corruption conviction and order a new trial on the grounds that the government provided the convicting jury with excluded evidence during deliberations.

Menendez, 70, was a Democratic senator for New Jersey, but resigned from his post in August after he was convicted by a jury in july on 16 counts related to accepting bribes, including gold bars, in exchange for approving military aid for Egypt.

Advertisement

He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

However, his lawyers filed a motion Wednesday to vacate his conviction and schedule a new trial after the government acknowledged that nine exhibits shown to the jury during deliberations contained information that was supposed to be excluded by a court ruling.

Related

In the motion, his defense team argues that the unredacted exhibitions contained "the only evidence in the record" connecting Menendez to the provision of military aid to Egypt.

"In light of this serious breach, a new trial is unavoidable, despite all of the hard work and resources that went into the first one," his lawyers wrote in the motion. "Without doubting that the error was unintentional, the responsibility for it lies exclusively with the government, and the government must accepts its consequences."

Advertisement

Menendez filed the motion a little more than two weeks after Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Monteleoni wrote U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein that a laptop the government gave to the jury for deliberations contained evidence the court had ruled inadmissible. He said the exhibits were redacted as thoroughly as required.

However, Monteleoni wrote in the letter that no action needed to be taken because the defendants had inspected the exhibits before they were given to the jury and "there is no reasonable likelihood any juror ever saw any of the erroneously less-redacted version," among other reasons.

In seeking vacatur and a new trial, Menendez's lawyers argue Monteleoni was trying "to shift blame" by stating they waived objections by not catching the mistake.

The defense said they were limited to a few hours to inspect nearly 3,000 exhibits and was right to expect the government had not mishandled the evidence.

"If this were treated as a waiver, that would give parities the incentive to intentionally try to pull a fast one," they said, adding that the inclusion of the exhibits substantially prejudiced their client before the jury, which was exposed "to a theory of criminality that the government was barred from presenting."

Advertisement

The exhibits in question concern the former senator's alleged approval of military aid but had been redacted under court order due to the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution which protects members of Congress from prosecution related to their official duties.

Menendez's lawyers argued that a new trial should be granted, but at the very least, the court should order discovery so they can assess the scope of the potential constitutional violations.

Latest Headlines

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with Donald Trump in Florida
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with Donald Trump in Florida
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has met with Donald Trump, confirmed by the president-elect's incoming deputy chief of policy.
Feds can't destroy razor wire Texas installed near Eagle Pass, appeals court rules
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Feds can't destroy razor wire Texas installed near Eagle Pass, appeals court rules
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday stopped the federal government from destroying a fence of razor wire that Texas installed along the U.S.-Mexico border near Eagle Pass.
Flights delayed, canceled as inclement weather hits U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Flights delayed, canceled as inclement weather hits U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Thousands of flights have been delayed, and hundreds canceled, due to inclement weather overnight on Wednesday, as tens of millions of Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving weekend.
Three dead, one hospitalized following Cybertruck crash in California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three dead, one hospitalized following Cybertruck crash in California
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and a fourth has been hospitalized with serious injuries after their Tesla Cybertruck was involved in a single-vehicle collision in northern California and became engulfed in flames.
Ohio law bans transgender youth from using school bathrooms aligned with their gender identity
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ohio law bans transgender youth from using school bathrooms aligned with their gender identity
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill banning transgender K-12 students from using school bathrooms consistent with their transgender identity. They can only use the bathrooms matching birth-assigned gender.
For holiday, U.S. service members receive messages of thanks, meals of plenty
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
For holiday, U.S. service members receive messages of thanks, meals of plenty
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin placed pre-holiday calls on Tuesday and Wednesday to members of each branch of the U.S. military to wish them a happy Thanksgiving.
Trump wants to meet with North Korea's Kim, who says that won't happen
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump wants to meet with North Korea's Kim, who says that won't happen
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump wants to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to ease tensions in Korea, but Kim has cast doubt on such a meeting occurring.
Judge holds NYC in contempt over 'grave' prison conditions on Rikers Island
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge holds NYC in contempt over 'grave' prison conditions on Rikers Island
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A judge ruled New York City is now in contempt over "grave" conditions at the Rikers Island prison complex, with a federal takeover of the system now seen increasingly as likely in a years-long legal battle.
Trump Cabinet picks targeted with bomb threats, swatting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump Cabinet picks targeted with bomb threats, swatting
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet and administration picks said they were targeted by bomb threats and swatting calls Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Keith Kellogg was appointed Wednesday as a special envoy to Ukraine and Russia. He served during the first Trump administration as chief of staff of the National Security Council.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Analysis: New reality convinced Hezbollah, Israel to accept truce agreement
Analysis: New reality convinced Hezbollah, Israel to accept truce agreement
Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday
Amazon workers will strike, protest in more than 20 countries on Black Friday
3,000 fake Gibson electric guitars valued at $18 million seized in California
3,000 fake Gibson electric guitars valued at $18 million seized in California
Trump wants to meet with North Korea's Kim, who says that won't happen
Trump wants to meet with North Korea's Kim, who says that won't happen
South Korean births grow at highest rate in 14 years, reversing trend
South Korean births grow at highest rate in 14 years, reversing trend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement