Nov. 28, 2024 / 11:49 PM

At least 6 Connecticut Democrats receive bomb threats on Thanksgiving

By Darryl Coote
Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., speaks during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2022. On Thanksgiving THursday, she announced that she was among at least six Democrats from her state to be the target of a bomb threat. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., speaks during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on May 17, 2022. On Thanksgiving THursday, she announced that she was among at least six Democrats from her state to be the target of a bomb threat. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- All five House Democrats from Connecticut and one of the state's two Democratic Senators reported receiving bomb threats the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

Reps. Jim Himes, John Larson, Joe Courtney, Rosa DeLauro, Jahana Hayes and Sen. Chris Murphy all stated in separate releases that they had been targeted.

Of the Connecticut's seven Democrats in the U.S. Congress, only Sen. Richard Blumenthal did not issue a statement regarding the threats.

Each politician stated that the bomb threats were made Thursday morning. Several noted that they had been alerted to the bomb threat, with Hayes specifically stating she was informed by local police.

In her statement, Hayes said Chief Edward Stephens of the Wolcott Police Department contacted her at 7:47 a.m. EST. She was told police had received a threatening email claiming a pipe bomb had been placed in her home mailbox.

All six Democrats confirmed that local police responded to their respective properties and determined no bomb.

A spokesperson for Sen. Murphy described the string of threats in a statement as appearing to be "part of a coordinated effort involving multiple members of Congress and public figures."

These bomb threats come after several Cabinet and administrative picks by President-elect Donald Trump, a Republican, had received bomb threats and swatting calls Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The FBI said Wednesday it was "aware of the numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents" directed at members of the incoming administration.

The threats follow a bitter election campaign that included Trump, who survived an assassination attempt, won, but often using incendiary language to describe Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party in the process. Harris and her party characterized Trump as being a threat to American democracy.

"There is no place for political violence in this country," Himes said in his statement, "and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility."

