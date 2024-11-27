Trump wants to meet with North Korea's Kim, who says that won't happen

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea Kim Jong Un on June 30, 2019, as the two leaders meet at the Korean Demilitarized Zone, but a similar meeting is in doubt as Trump prepares for a second term in office. White House File Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump wants to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to ease tensions in Korea, but Kim has cast doubt on such a meeting occurring. Trump and Kim have exchanged friendly letters, but Kim ignored President Joe Biden throughout his term in office and recently deployed some 11,000 troops to Russia to assist with that nation's war against Ukraine. Advertisement

Some Trump advisers think the president-elect has a better chance of holding meaningful discussions with Kim after taking office in January.

There is no timeline for potential talks between Trump and Kim, but Trump thinks the two very nearly closed a deal that could have ensured peace in the Korea during his first term in office, Randall Schriver, a former senior defense adviser to Trump, said Thursday during an event at the Hudson Institute.

Trump and Kim met in 2018 in Singapore in the first meeting between the leaders of the United States and North Korea and met again a year later in Hanoi, Vietnam, and along the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea, but were unable to lay the foundation for an eventual peace accord.

North Korea continued developing long-range missile technology that might one day enable North Korea to target South Korea, Japan and the United States with nuclear warheads if it becomes a nuclear state.

Kim said he sees no reason to meet with Trump, adding the United States has an "unchanging aggressive and hostile policy" toward North Korea.

Kim on Friday said he would continue to develop nuclear technology and missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads against North Korea's enemies.

"The U.S., Japan and South Korea will never get away from the responsibility as the culprits of destroying the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and the region," Kim told North Korean army leaders.

"The most important and critical task for our armed forces is preparations for war," he added.

North Korea launched 45 test missiles this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launched on Oct. 31 that traveled 620 miles.