Nov. 27, 2024 / 11:41 AM

Oregon authorities call off search for woman missing in Mount Hood National Forest

By Clyde Hughes
Undated photo of missing Oregon hiker Susan Lane-Fourier. Photo courtesy of Clackamas County Sheriff Office
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Oregon authorities have called off their search on Thursday for a 61-year-old woman who went missing last week in the Mount Hood National Forest with her two dogs.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office had been searching for Susan Lane-Fournier since Friday after the woman failed to appear for work. Four teams worked on the ground over the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday, while drones looked from the air.

"Investigators are continuing to gather more details and establish a timeline leading up to her disappearance," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. " This remains an active missing person investigation.

"Based on the weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability, the decision was made to suspend operations after all four volunteer search teams returned from the field."

The sheriff's office said volunteers, K-9 teams and drones spent more than 800 hours searching for Lane-Fournier, who was known by her nickname Phoenix, with no luck.

"Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who saw Susan Lane-Fournier before her disappearance or who has information about her whereabouts the week leading up to her disappearance," the sheriff's office said.

It is believed Lane-Fournier, of Brightwood, Ore., had gone hiking with her two dogs and never returned. Her employer reported her missing Friday when she did not appear for work. Police found no clues when they visited her home the same day.

On Saturday, authorities found her pickup truck along East Salmon River Road, near the Green Canyon Way Trail in Mount Hood National Forest, southeast of Portland.

"We just want to find Phoenix," her friend Cari Gesch, told the Bradenton Herald. "That's all we want to do, regardless of the outcome. We just want to find Phoenix."

