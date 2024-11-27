China releases 3 detained Americans in prisoner exchange

China and President Xi JInping released three American detainees Wednesday after striking a deal for a prisoner exchange with the Biden administration. File Photo via MFA China/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- China released three American detainees Wednesday after striking a deal for a prisoner exchange with the Biden administration. Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung were released from Chinese custody after being detained for several years, as first reported by Politico. In exchange, the United States agreed to release unidentified Chinese nationals who remain in U.S. custody. Advertisement

The United States also agreed to lower its travel advisory on China to level two. A level two advisory urges travelers to "exercise increased caution," according to the U.S. Department of State.

Swidan, 48, had been detained in China for trafficking narcotics since 2012, according to CBS News. He was on death row.

Li, 60, was imprisoned in 2016. He had a stroke while incarcerated. His son, Harrison Li, told CNN in 2023 that he was concerned his father would die in prison.

Leung, 78, was sentenced to life in prison for espionage last year after being arrested in 2021.

"We are pleased to announce the release of Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung from detention in the People's Republic of China," a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said, according to CNN.

"Soon, they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years. Thanks to this administration's efforts and diplomacy with the PRC, all of the wrongfully detained Americans in the PRC are home."

In September, China released U.S. citizen David Lin in another prisoner exchange.