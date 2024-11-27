Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 27, 2024 / 8:30 AM

Arizona man arrested by Feds on charge of threatening President-elect Trump

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Washington, DC., on November 13. Pool Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Washington, DC., on November 13. Pool Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- An Arizona man is facing a felony charge of threatening President-elect Donald Trump after allegedly making several online threats against the former president and his family.

Manuel Tamayo-Torres is alleged to have posted a video on Facebook aimed at an unnamed person identified in court documents only as "the former president and current president-elect" in which he says the individual, his son and his whole family are "gonna die."

ABC News reported that the video was among "numerous rambling and curse-laden" clips Tamayo-Torres allegedly posted, one of which accuses the individual and the Secret Service of kidnapping his daughter.

In another online video this month, Tamayo-Torres is alleged to have brandished what court documents said appeared to be an AR 15-style rifle loaded with a 30-round magazine and threatened to shoot Trump.

The video was discovered by a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigator looking into Tamayo-Torres' latest alleged threats.

An AR 15 assault rifle was used by Thomas Crooks in an abortive attempt to kill Trump at an outdoor campaign event in Butler, Pa., on July 13.

Tamayo-Torres is also alleged to have uploaded a video in August from Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena as Trump was holding a campaign rally at which he pledged to establish an independent commission to look at assassination attempts if he were successful in winning back the White House.

Trump referred to the July attempt on his life telling the crowd he was "nearly assassinated," adding, "When you stand up, you bring on some trouble for yourself, but you have to do what's right."

Tamayo-Torres also is accused of four counts of lying on federal forms last year, when he attempted to buy a gun in Phoenix. He stated he has no criminal record but was convicted in California for assault.

He was arrested Monday near San Diego, but the charges were filed in Arizona, where the alleged offenses took place.

