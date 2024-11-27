Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 27, 2024 / 8:35 AM

Trump transition team signs agreement with White House

By Clyde Hughes
President-elect Donald Trump's transition team signed a memorandum of understanding with the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President-elect Trump's transition team has signed a long-awaited memorandum of understanding with President Joe Biden and the White House that opens up the door of the incoming administration to key government offices.

Trump and his team had initially balked at signing the agreement, and negotiations with Biden's White House dragged past traditional deadlines until this week, when Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles announced the deal.

The Trump team, however, continued to reject signing an agreement with the General Service Administration and the Justice Department to do background checks. The GSA agreement would allow for federal funding to be spent on cybersecurity and office space.

Wiles explained that the transition team plans to fund the transition with private funds and fund its own offices and security, saving the taxpayers money.

"This engagement allows our intended Cabinet nominees to begin critical preparations, including the deployment of landing teams to every department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power," Wiles said, according to CNN.

The White House said it would continue to provide support to the Trump team during the transition, despite its concern over the lack of a GSA agreement.

"While we do not agree with the Trump transition team's decision to forgo signing the GSA [memo of understanding], we will follow the purpose of the Presidential Transition Act, which clearly states that 'any disruption occasioned by the transfer of the execution power could produce results detrimental to the safety and wellbeing of the United States and its people," White House spokeswoman Saloni Sharma said, according to Politico.

Arizona man arrested by Feds on charge of threatening President-elect Trump
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Arizona man arrested by Feds on charge of threatening President-elect Trump
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- An Arizona man is facing a felony charge of threatening President-elect Donald Trump after allegedly making several online threats against the former president and his family.
Court grants special counsel's request to drop Trump from classified documents case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Court grants special counsel's request to drop Trump from classified documents case
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has granted a request from special counsel Jack Smith to remove Donald Trump from his classified documents case as he continues to seek prosecution against the president-elect's co-conspirators.
U.S. blacklists Mexican cartel members for illegal fishing of red snapper, shark
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Mexican cartel members for illegal fishing of red snapper, shark
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned members of a Mexican drug cartel over the illegal fishing of red snapper and shark species in U.S. waters. 
Trump taps COVID-19 lockdown skeptic to lead NIH
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump taps COVID-19 lockdown skeptic to lead NIH
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he has tapped Jay Bhattacharya, a prominent critic of COVID-19 lockdowns, to serve as the director of the National Institutes of Health.
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump vowed Monday to slap punitive tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, citing allegations that drugs and undocumented immigrants were entering the United States via those countries.
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A Loxahatchee, Fla., man is under arrest and accused of randomly attacking and killing another man at a Palm Beach Gardens golf course on Monday.
VA offering 'green burial sections' at national cemeteries
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
VA offering 'green burial sections' at national cemeteries
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is offering environmentally friendly burial sections in three national cemeteries for U.S. military veterans.
Disney proposes $43.25M settlement to end gender pay-disparity class action lawsuit
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Disney proposes $43.25M settlement to end gender pay-disparity class action lawsuit
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Female Disney workers in California would receive $43.25 million to end their class action lawsuit over gender pay disparities under a proposed settlement.
Arizona man sentenced to 15 months for threatening to shoot FBI agents
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Arizona man sentenced to 15 months for threatening to shoot FBI agents
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Arizona sentenced Michael Lee Tomasi to 15 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for making online threats against FBI agents.
Criminals 'don't take holidays off' says FBI in advising public to be vigilant amid seasonal scams
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Criminals 'don't take holidays off' says FBI in advising public to be vigilant amid seasonal scams
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the American public should be vigilant this holiday season with a reported uptick in scams that target shoppers and charitable donors.
