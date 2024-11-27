Trump transition team signs agreement with White House

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team signed a memorandum of understanding with the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- President-elect Trump's transition team has signed a long-awaited memorandum of understanding with President Joe Biden and the White House that opens up the door of the incoming administration to key government offices. Trump and his team had initially balked at signing the agreement, and negotiations with Biden's White House dragged past traditional deadlines until this week, when Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles announced the deal. Advertisement

The Trump team, however, continued to reject signing an agreement with the General Service Administration and the Justice Department to do background checks. The GSA agreement would allow for federal funding to be spent on cybersecurity and office space.

Wiles explained that the transition team plans to fund the transition with private funds and fund its own offices and security, saving the taxpayers money.

"This engagement allows our intended Cabinet nominees to begin critical preparations, including the deployment of landing teams to every department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power," Wiles said, according to CNN.

The White House said it would continue to provide support to the Trump team during the transition, despite its concern over the lack of a GSA agreement.

"While we do not agree with the Trump transition team's decision to forgo signing the GSA [memo of understanding], we will follow the purpose of the Presidential Transition Act, which clearly states that 'any disruption occasioned by the transfer of the execution power could produce results detrimental to the safety and wellbeing of the United States and its people," White House spokeswoman Saloni Sharma said, according to Politico.