Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Keith Kellogg was appointed Wednesday as a special envoy to Ukraine and Russia. He served during the first Trump administration as chief of staff of the National Security Council. President-elect Donald Trump said on social media Kellogg's appointment will secure "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH." Advertisement

The 80-year-old Kellogg is a retired Lt. General

European allies are worried that Trump will pressure Ukraine to give up territory occupied by Russia and that the United States will not provide enough military aid and security guarantees to Ukraine in its battle to expel the Russian invaders.

Kellogg, in a foreign policy role at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute, has been skeptical of U.S. support for Ukraine in its war of self-defense against Russia.

Kellogg and former national security aide Fred Fleitz revealed a policy plan that would make ongoing U.S. aide to Ukraine conditional on participation in peace talks with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little interest in real peace talks since he ordered Russian troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia currently occupies roughly 20% of Ukraine sovereign territory and has never publicly offered to withdraw the troops in exchange for any peace deal.

With Republicans in control of the Senate next year, Kellogg is not expected to face any significant opposition from the GOP.