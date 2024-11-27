Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 27, 2024 / 12:04 PM

Key inflation metric rises 0.2% in October, 2.3% annually, in line with expectations

By Doug Cunningham
Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation in October rose 0.2%, an increase of 2.3% from a year ago. The Wednesday estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis was in line with Dow Jones expectations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation in October rose 0.2%, an increase of 2.3% from a year ago. The Wednesday estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis was in line with Dow Jones expectations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Personal Consumption Expenditures inflation in October rose 0.2%, an increase of 2.3% from a year ago. The Wednesday estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis was in line with Dow Jones expectations.

"The $72.3 billion increase in current-dollar PCE in October reflected an increase of $74.7 billion in spending for services and a decrease of $2.3 billion in spending for goods," the BLS said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Within services, the largest contributors to the increase were health care (led by hospitals) and housing. Within goods, the largest contributor to the decrease was spending for gasoline and other energy goods (led by gasoline and other motor fuel).

Even though inflation rose and is still above the 2% target set by the Federal Reserve, some traders expect rate cuts are from the Fed in December.

According to FedWatch odds of a quarter-point cut were at 66% Wednesday morning.

Inflation ticked up in October compared with the 2.1% increase in September.

"It emphasizes a reality about the inflation data, which is that inflation progress has stalled," said Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.

Advertisement

There's some uncertainty among investors as to whether the Fed will be able to cut rates in December, and if so, by how much.

A big uncertainty is President-elect Donald Trump's plans to impose steep tariffs on goods imported into the United States.

Economists at Deutsche Bank said in a Tuesday analysis that if Trump imposes large tariffs on Canada and Mexico that would most likely raise PCE inflation above 3% in 2025.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oregon authorities call off search for woman missing in Mount Hood National Forest
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Oregon authorities call off search for woman missing in Mount Hood National Forest
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Oregon authorities have called off their search for a 61-year-old woman who went missing last week in the Mount Hood National Forest with her two dogs.
China releases 3 detained Americans in prisoner exchange
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
China releases 3 detained Americans in prisoner exchange
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- China released three American detainees Wednesday after striking a deal for a prisoner exchange with the Biden administration.
Fed says it believes inflation will continue to fall; possible rate cuts ahead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fed says it believes inflation will continue to fall; possible rate cuts ahead
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Despite inflation in some sectors remaining outside the Federal Reserve's benchmark of 2%, officials indicated they are pleased with the current easing of interest rates, and more gradual cuts may follow.
Trump transition team signs agreement with White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump transition team signs agreement with White House
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's transition team has signed a long-awaited memorandum of understanding with President Joe Biden and the White House to open up the door of the incoming administration to key government offices.
Arizona man arrested by Feds on charge of threatening President-elect Trump
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona man arrested by Feds on charge of threatening President-elect Trump
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- An Arizona man is facing a felony charge of threatening President-elect Donald Trump after allegedly making several online threats against the former president and his family.
Court grants special counsel's request to drop Trump from classified documents case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Court grants special counsel's request to drop Trump from classified documents case
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has granted a request from special counsel Jack Smith to remove Donald Trump from his classified documents case as he continues to seek prosecution against the president-elect's co-conspirators.
U.S. blacklists Mexican cartel members for illegal fishing of red snapper, shark
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Mexican cartel members for illegal fishing of red snapper, shark
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned members of a Mexican drug cartel over the illegal fishing of red snapper and shark species in U.S. waters. 
Trump taps COVID-19 lockdown skeptic to lead NIH
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump taps COVID-19 lockdown skeptic to lead NIH
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he has tapped Jay Bhattacharya, a prominent critic of COVID-19 lockdowns, to serve as the director of the National Institutes of Health.
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump vowed Monday to slap punitive tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, citing allegations that drugs and undocumented immigrants were entering the United States via those countries.
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A Loxahatchee, Fla., man is under arrest and accused of randomly attacking and killing another man at a Palm Beach Gardens golf course on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Ex-CEO of global freight company pleads guilty to export of U.S. products to banned Chinese companies
Ex-CEO of global freight company pleads guilty to export of U.S. products to banned Chinese companies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement