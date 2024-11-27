Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 27, 2024 / 12:34 AM

U.S. blacklists Mexican cartel members for illegal fishing of red snapper, shark

By Darryl Coote
The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen issued sanctions Tuesday targeting illegal fishing in U.S. waters. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen issued sanctions Tuesday targeting illegal fishing in U.S. waters. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned members of a Mexican drug cartel over the illegal fishing of red snapper and shark species in U.S. waters.

The sanctions target members of the Gulf Cartel, one of Mexico's oldest and most notorious criminal organizations. The cartel operates out of Tamaulipas State, which borders the Gulf of Mexico and Texas' southern border

Advertisement

The U.S. Treasury said the cartel uses light, fast-moving lancha motorboats to smuggle drugs, weapons and people into the United States, but theses boats are also used for illegal fishing.

Mexican fishermen, aboard lanchas, target the valuable red snapper and shark species in U.S. waters, where they are abundant due to strict regulations, the Treasury said.

Related

The lancha boats are launched into U.S. waters from Playa Bagdad, which is just miles away from the Texas border, it said.

"They then bring their catch back to lancha camps into Mexico, where the product is ultimately sold and, oftentimes, exported into the United States," the U.S. agency said, adding that this activity generates millions for the cartels and fishermen at the expense of marine species.

"Today's action highlights how transnational criminal organizations like the Gulf Cartel rely on a variety of illicit schemes like [illegal, unreported and unregulated] fishing to fund their operations, along with narcotics trafficking and human smuggling," Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley Smith said in a statement.

Advertisement

Those sanctioned Tuesday include Gulf Cartel members Ismael Guerra Salinas, 34; his 38-year-old brother, Omar Guerra Salinas; and Francisco Javier Sierra Angulo, 35, the leader of the Gulf Cartel in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

Lancha camp owners Raul Decuir Garcia, 53, and Ildelfonso Carrillo Sapien, 48, were also blacklisted for overseeing fishermen crossing into U.S. waters on behalf of the Gulf Cartel.

"The United States remains committed to building stronger rules and standards governing international fisheries and engaging with the world's flag, coastal, port, and market States to promote responsibility and accountability," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The sanctions freeze all assets of those named while barring U.S. persons from doing business with them.

They come after President Joe Biden in late June 2022, issued a memorandum to combat illegal fishing and related practices. The document states that the practice is "among the greatest threats to ocean health and are a significant cause of global overfishing."

Mexico has for years been under scrutiny of the U.S. government over failing to curb small vessels from illegally fishing in U.S. waters. In 2022, Washington, D.C., barred Mexican fishing vessels from entering U.S. ports.

Latest Headlines

Trump taps COVID-19 lockdown skeptic to lead NIH
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump taps COVID-19 lockdown skeptic to lead NIH
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he has tapped Jay Bhattacharya, a prominent critic of COVID-19 lockdowns, to serve as the director of the National Institutes of Health.
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump vowed Monday to slap punitive tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, citing allegations that drugs and undocumented immigrants were entering the United States via those countries.
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A Loxahatchee, Fla., man is under arrest and accused of randomly attacking and killing another man at a Palm Beach Gardens golf course on Monday.
VA offering 'green burial sections' at national cemeteries
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VA offering 'green burial sections' at national cemeteries
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is offering environmentally friendly burial sections in three national cemeteries for U.S. military veterans.
Disney proposes $43.25M settlement to end gender pay-disparity class action lawsuit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Disney proposes $43.25M settlement to end gender pay-disparity class action lawsuit
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Female Disney workers in California would receive $43.25 million to end their class action lawsuit over gender pay disparities under a proposed settlement.
Arizona man sentenced to 15 months for threatening to shoot FBI agents
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arizona man sentenced to 15 months for threatening to shoot FBI agents
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Arizona sentenced Michael Lee Tomasi to 15 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for making online threats against FBI agents.
Criminals 'don't take holidays off' says FBI in advising public to be vigilant amid seasonal scams
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Criminals 'don't take holidays off' says FBI in advising public to be vigilant amid seasonal scams
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the American public should be vigilant this holiday season with a reported uptick in scams that target shoppers and charitable donors.
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- NHL announcer and former player Paul Bissonnette briefly was hospitalized after intervening in a restaurant ruckus Sunday night in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Senators critical of U.S. airlines for raking in billions in so-called junk fees
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senators critical of U.S. airlines for raking in billions in so-called junk fees
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A new Senate panel report highly critical of "junk fees" used by major airlines to charge passengers has lawmakers ready to question airline executives at a hearing in Washington, D.C., next month.
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Incoming border czar Tom Homan says he is willing to send Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to jail if he follows through with threats to use Denver police to block deportations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses
Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement