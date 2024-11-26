Arizona man sentenced to 15 months for threatening to shoot FBI agents

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Arizona sentenced Michael Lee Tomasi to 15 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for making online threats against FBI agents.

The judge ordered Tomasi, 38, of Rio Verde, Ariz., to forfeit several firearms and ammunition after he pleaded guilty on Aug. 13 to one count of making threats against public officials, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

"After making vile threats to execute and sexually assault FBI agents and employees, state and local law enforcement officials and other public servants, Michael Tomasi told the FBI to 'come to my house and see what happens,'" Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

"What has happened is that he will spend 15 months in federal prison," Garland said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said he takes threats against FBI agents and personnel "very personally" because they "work tirelessly to protect the American people from a variety of threats and often put themselves in harm's way while carrying out their duties."

Tomasi made the offending online post on Aug. 26, 2023, and said, "Shoot before they even pull their guns out of their trunk" and "shoot to kill."

Federal investigators said Tomasi also admitted to threatening individuals, groups, a city district attorney, a state court judge and a member of Congress, in addition to federal officials and law enforcement from May 2021 through November 2023.

"Civil discourse and civic dialogue are fundamental to a democratic society, but the incitement of violence is not," U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary Restaino said.

"We will continue our efforts to prosecute those who make true threats against public officials and law enforcement officers," Restaino said.

The FBI investigated the case against Tomasi, which U.S. Attorneys Raymond Woo and Abbie Marsh prosecuted with the help of trial attorney Dmitriy Slaving of the National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section.