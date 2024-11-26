Trending
Nov. 26, 2024 / 2:48 AM

Massachusetts man plead guilty to threatening to kill jews, bomb synagogues

By Darryl Coote
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that John Reardon's threats to kill Jews came amid "a disturbing increase" in such threats targeting the Jewish community. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Jews and bomb synagogues amid an increase in threats directed at the Jewish community over Israel's war in Gaza.

John Reardon, 59, of Millis, Mass., located about 30 miles southwest of Boston, pleaded guilty Monday to leaving threatening voicemails for Massachusetts synagogues and a Jewish organization early this year, the Justice Department said in a statement.

According to federal prosecutors, Reardon made the phone calls on Jan. 25, first to the Congregation Agudas Achim, an Attleboro synagogue, and then to another unidentified synagogue and a Jewish organization.

Excerpts of the two-minute voicemail that Reardon left for the Congregation Agudas Achim were reproduced in court documents, showing he threatened its members with lethal violence in retaliation for Israel's war in Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Related

He told the synagogue, "by supporting genocide, that means it's OK for people to commit genocide against you," and that "with supporting the killing of innocent little children, that means it's OK to kill your children."

"I supported Jewish people though. Not anymore. A matter of fact, I think we should kill you(s) all," he said, according to excerpts of the call reproduced by the Justice Department.

"Have a lousy day and, oh, don't be surprised if there's pig blood on your steps tomorrow."

Prosecutors also said that between Oct. 7, 2023 -- when the Israel-Hamas war began -- and Jan. 29, the day of Reardon's arrest, he made 98 calls to the Israeli Consulate in Boston, many of which included statements the Justice Department described as "intended to harass or intimidate."

"This defendant's threats to bomb synagogues and kill Jewish children stoked fear in the hearts of congregants at a time when Jews are already facing a disturbing increase in threats," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"No person and no community in this country should have to live in fear of hate-fueled violence."

Reardon made the calls amid spiking threats targeting members of the U.S. Jewish community.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there were more than 10,000 anti-semitic incidents across the United States during the first 12 months of the war, marking a 200% increase compared to the same period a year earlier.

Of those incidents, more than 8,000 were verbal or written harassment, the U.S.-based Jewish organization said.

A sentencing hearing for Reardon is to be scheduled at a later date. Of the three counts he pleaded guilty to, the obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs by threat of force carries the most severe penalty, with a potential maximum 20 years in prison.

