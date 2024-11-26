Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 26, 2024 / 4:18 AM

Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses

By Darryl Coote
Macy's on Monday announced it was delaying the release of its third-quarter earnings report due to the discovery that upwards of $154 million had been hidden by an employee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Macy's on Monday announced it was delaying the release of its third-quarter earnings report due to the discovery that upwards of $154 million had been hidden by an employee. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Macy's announced that an employee "hid" up to $154 million, prompting the U.S. department store chain to delay the release of its third-quarter earnings report.

The iconic U.S. department store, known for hosting New York City's Thanksgiving Day Parade, was set to release its latest earning report on Tuesday. However, in a statement released a day prior, the company announced a delay to allow for the completion of an independent investigation into the missing funds.

Advertisement

According to the statement, a single employee overseeing small package delivery expense accounting "made erroneous accounting accrual entities," enabling them to hide between $132 and $154 million of cumulative delivery expenses between the fourth quarter of 2021 through Nov. 2.

The employee no longer works at the company, Macy's said, adding that no other employees have been implicated in the matter.

Related

Macy's stated that the issue was uncovered as they were preparing the earnings report, prompting the initiation of an independent investigation, which identified the unnamed employee as being responsible.

The third-quarter earnings report has been delayed until Dec. 11, when Macy's will also provide its fourth-quarter and full-year outlooks.

Macy's added that there is no indication that the issues "had any impact on the company's cash management activities or vendor payments."

Advertisement

"While we work diligently to complete the investigation as soon as practicable and ensure this matter is handled appropriately, our colleagues across the company are focused on serving our customers and executing our strategy for a successful holiday season," Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Ex-Kentucky county sheriff pleads not guilty to fatally shooting judge in courthouse
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Kentucky county sheriff pleads not guilty to fatally shooting judge in courthouse
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky county sheriff accused of fatally shooting a judge in his courthouse chambers in September has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.
Massachusetts man plead guilty to threatening to kill jews, bomb synagogues
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Massachusetts man plead guilty to threatening to kill jews, bomb synagogues
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Jews and bomb synagogues amid an increase in threats directed at the Jewish community over Israel's war in Gaza.
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump vowed Monday to slap punitive tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, citing allegations that drugs and undocumented immigrants were entering the United States via those countries.
Body of missing hiker found after 'significant fall' in New Hampshire mountains
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Body of missing hiker found after 'significant fall' in New Hampshire mountains
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The body of a missing hiker was recovered over the weekend in New Hampshire's White Mountains, according to authorities, who said the man died after "a significant fall in icy terrain."
U.S. traffic, pedestrian deaths drop with new safety initiatives
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. traffic, pedestrian deaths drop with new safety initiatives
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The number of traffic-related deaths in the United States declined for the first half of this year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which attributed the drop to new safety measures.
Judge agrees to dismiss Trump's federal election subversion case without prejudice
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge agrees to dismiss Trump's federal election subversion case without prejudice
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday granted special counsel Jack Smith's request to drop all felony charges against President-elect Donald Trump in connection to his role in seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Menendez brothers make rare court appearance as judge postpones resentencing hearing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Menendez brothers make rare court appearance as judge postpones resentencing hearing
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are serving life sentences without parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, asked a judge Monday to reconsider the brothers' convictions.
Microsoft still trying to fix software glitches on Teams, Outlook platforms
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Microsoft still trying to fix software glitches on Teams, Outlook platforms
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Microsoft 365 users on Monday have seen ongoing software delays and a massive outage for hours on its Outlook and Teams applications.
Susan Lorincz sentenced to 25 years for shooting, killing neighbor through closed door
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Susan Lorincz sentenced to 25 years for shooting, killing neighbor through closed door
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A 60-year-old White woman, found guilty of manslaughter in last year's deadly shooting of her Black neighbor through a closed door, was sentenced Monday in Florida to 25 years in prison.
Colorado funeral home owners plead guilty to corpse abuse
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Colorado funeral home owners plead guilty to corpse abuse
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A married couple who ran a Colorado funeral home have pleaded guilty to corpse abuse for storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies inside their facility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia warns South Korea against supplying weapons to Ukraine
Russia warns South Korea against supplying weapons to Ukraine
Donald Trump's recess appointment proposal 'short-circuits Constitution'
Donald Trump's recess appointment proposal 'short-circuits Constitution'
Judge agrees to dismiss Trump's federal election subversion case without prejudice
Judge agrees to dismiss Trump's federal election subversion case without prejudice
Macy's finds employee hid $154 million in expenses, earnings report delayed
Macy's finds employee hid $154 million in expenses, earnings report delayed
DHL-contracted cargo plane crashes in Lithuanian capital, killing 1, injuring 3
DHL-contracted cargo plane crashes in Lithuanian capital, killing 1, injuring 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement