Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 26, 2024 / 8:18 PM

VA offering 'green burial sections' at national cemeteries

By Mike Heuer
Flowers rest against a tombstone on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Flowers rest against a tombstone on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is offering environmentally friendly burial sections in three national cemeteries for U.S. military veterans.

The "green burial sections" are available at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell and Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Advertisement

The VA's National Cemetery Administration is in charge of the pilot program that might expand to more national cemeteries for veterans and will collect information about customer expectations, communications and operational procedures.

"NCA is pleased to begin offering this new option to veterans and their family members eligible for internment in a VA national cemetery," said Ronald Walters, acting under secretary for memorial affairs, in a news release Tuesday.

Related

"This pilot reflects our commitment to understand and address the emerging burial preferences of veterans and their loved ones," Walters said.

The NCA will accept cremated remains and some intact remains of veterans for interment in green burial sections without using chemicals or embalming fluids.

The NCA will use biodegradable coffins or urns or a securely wrapped and biodegradable shroud to bury the cremated and non-cremated remains of veterans in the green burial sections.

Advertisement

The National Cemeteries Preservation and Protection Act of 2022 gave the VA the authority to create green burial sections in national cemeteries to enable more environmentally friendly and sustainable burial options.

More information on VA burial benefits is available online, by calling 800-827-1000 or visiting a VA national cemetery.

The VA also recently created a Veterans Legacy Memorial online database that includes the names of more than 300,000 veterans and official and user-generated information about many of the millions of U.S. military veterans who are buried at 27 VA-administered military cemeteries.

Latest Headlines

Disney proposes $43.25M settlement to end gender pay-disparity class action lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Disney proposes $43.25M settlement to end gender pay-disparity class action lawsuit
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Female Disney workers in California would receive $43.25 million to end their class action lawsuit over gender pay disparities under a proposed settlement.
Arizona man sentenced to 15 months for threatening to shoot FBI agents
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona man sentenced to 15 months for threatening to shoot FBI agents
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Arizona sentenced Michael Lee Tomasi to 15 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for making online threats against FBI agents.
Criminals 'don't take holidays off' says FBI in advising public to be vigilant amid seasonal scams
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Criminals 'don't take holidays off' says FBI in advising public to be vigilant amid seasonal scams
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the American public should be vigilant this holiday season with a reported uptick in scams that target shoppers and charitable donors.
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- NHL announcer and former player Paul Bissonnette briefly was hospitalized after intervening in a restaurant ruckus Sunday night in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Senators critical of U.S. airlines for raking in billions in so-called junk fees
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senators critical of U.S. airlines for raking in billions in so-called junk fees
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A new Senate panel report highly critical of "junk fees" used by major airlines to charge passengers has lawmakers ready to question airline executives at a hearing in Washington, D.C., next month.
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Incoming border czar Tom Homan says he is willing to send Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to jail if he follows through with threats to use Denver police to block deportations.
Hybrid Osprey V-22 aircraft in presidential fleet grounded after engine fire mid-flight
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Hybrid Osprey V-22 aircraft in presidential fleet grounded after engine fire mid-flight
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- An Osprey V-22 helicopter in the Marine Corps' HMX-1 presidential fleet with White House staff and officials aboard was grounded after an engine caught fire during a "Friendsgiving" trip to New York .
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The mysterious identity of 1970s airline hijacker D.B. Cooper may have finally been solved by the children of the prime suspect, a podcaster and a newly discovered parachute.
Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Macy's announced an employee has "hid" up to $154 million, prompting the U.S. department store chain to delay the release of its third-quarter earnings report.
Ex-Kentucky county sheriff pleads not guilty to fatally shooting judge in courthouse
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Ex-Kentucky county sheriff pleads not guilty to fatally shooting judge in courthouse
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky county sheriff accused of fatally shooting a judge in his courthouse chambers in September has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses
Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Ariz. restaurant brawl
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement