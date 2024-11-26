Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 26, 2024 / 8:50 PM

Naked Florida man accused of using golfer's own clubs to kill him near first hole

By Mike Heuer
Junior Boucher is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge after allegedly beating a golfer to death Monday afternoon at a Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., golf course. Photo by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A Loxahatchee, Fla., man is under arrest and accused of randomly attacking and killing another man at a Palm Beach Gardens golf course on Monday.

Junior Boucher, 36, is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly attacking and drowning Brian Hiltebeitel, 65, at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens.

Local police said the two men argued shortly before 1:30 p.m. EST and one was dead and the other arrested after responding units arrived at the golf course, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police responded after receiving a call about a man attacking another with a golf club and said they found Hiltebeitel's body in a pond near the fairway of the first hole, according to the police report.

Police officers said they witnessed Boucher naked and running away from the scene. They used an electronic control weapon to stop Boucher and take him into custody after he refused to stop.

A witness told police Hiltebeitel yelled, "He's trying to kill me!" as he was running away from Boucher, who allegedly was chasing him while holding one of Hiltebeitel's golf clubs.

Boucher allegedly struck Hiltebeitel in the head with the golf club and chased him toward a pond on the first hole.

Police said Boucher continued beating Hiltebeitel while he was in the golf pond, jumped on top of him and appeared to choke him.

Boucher allegedly continued hitting Hiltebeitel in the head with the golf club after he stopped moving. He then got out of the pond and stripped off all of his clothes, according to the police report.

Police said they pulled Hiltebeitel from the water and noted he had "multiple deep lacerations" on the back of his head and body. Hiltebeitel was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no known connection between Boucher and Hiltebeitel and a motive is unknown in what police so far are calling a random attack.

"It does not appear that Boucher had any legitimate purpose for being at the golf course," Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Dominick Pape told ABC News.

"This appears to be a random act of violence where Boucher used the victim's golf clubs as weapons and viciously attacked the victim, ultimately killing him," Pape said.

Boucher's family reported him missing about an hour prior to the attack, Palm Beach Gardens Police said.

Boucher as a long criminal history, including arrests for domestic battery and drug charges.

